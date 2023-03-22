A game of small acts that gives back: McDonald’s UAE announces its annual Ramadan programme to raise funds for Emirates Red Crescent
This Ramadan, McDonald's UAE is bringing the spirit of the holy month to life across its annual Ramadan programme with Emirates Red Crescent by launching 'The Cards for Good' - a deck of playing cards designed to bring families and friends closer.
For Dh5, you can purchase the playing cards in McDonald's UAE restaurants or via delivery and one hundred per cent of the funds from the sale of the cards will be donated to Emirates Red Crescent.
The inspiration for 'The Cards for Good' comes from McDonald's 'Live the Child Within' campaign, which encourages adults to draw inspiration from children and connect with their inner child during Ramadan. The campaign focuses on children's innate kindness, actions, and experiences, inspiring adults to perform light-hearted acts of kindness that promote the giving spirit of the holy month. The deck of cards includes various challenges, such as 'call a family member and tell them you will help with anything they want' and 'convince someone to race with you. Both of you on one leg' which encourage players to reconnect with their inner child and engage with family and friends.
McDonald's UAE has been an established partner of Emirates Red Crescent for over five years now, collectively raising more than Dh1.5 million. In 2022 alone, the quick service restaurant raised more than Dh310,000 through the sale of books for Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts, an initiative by Emirates Red Crescent established by Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan al Nahyan to empower underprivileged women through sustainable crafts.
Commenting on the programme, Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald's UAE, said: "One of our proudest achievements is our community work through partnerships such as Emirates Red Crescent. Our annual Ramadan programme collects funds each year to assist those in need within the UAE, and it receives full support from our customers. We are confident that this year our customers will once again show their unwavering support and we look forward to seeing families come together to make a difference this Ramadan."
The cards will be available to purchase for Dh5 from March 20th, from the restaurant front counter, drive-thru and delivery.