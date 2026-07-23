How UAE residents can nominate visitors for Dh3,000 'A Dubai Invite' rewards

Dubai is offering more than Dh3,000 in hotel discounts and dining deals to residents who invite family and friends to visit the emirate. This is through a new tourism initiative launched by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Under the 'A Dubai Invite' new tourism push, residents can nominate visiting relatives or friends free of charge and receive a discount package that includes hotel stays, dining offers and attraction experiences once the visitor arrives in Dubai and their visit is verified.

The campaign will run until October 31, with eligible residents able to nominate up to five visitors arriving in Dubai during the period. The rewards can be used until December 31, 2026, unless individual offers specify different validity periods.

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How can UAE residents nominate visitors?

With 19.5 million tourists visiting each year, Dubai remains a global tourism powerhouse, offering world-class experiences and something for every type of traveller.

Residents can nominate people they wish to invite and must complete an online nomination form on the Visit Dubai website to enjoy the benefits.

To register, residents need to provide the following information:

Emirates ID details

Date of birth

Gender

Email address

After confirming their details, residents can add information about their visiting family members or friends.

The visitor details required include:

Full name

Passport number

Nationality

Date of birth

Gender

Relationship with the UAE resident

Expected arrival month in Dubai

Once submitted, the nomination will be processed and the visitor’s arrival will be tracked through authorised government systems.

Who can residents nominate?

Residents can nominate non-UAE residents visiting Dubai on a valid tourist visa or those eligible for visa-on-arrival entry. Visitors must arrive in Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026.

The programme is open to:

UAE citizens and residents aged 18 and above

Holders of a valid Emirates ID

Residents can nominate multiple visitors, but only five nominations can be submitted at one time. Additional nominations can be made after completing the first submission. Each visitor can only be nominated once during the campaign.

How to apply

Residents can submit nominations through the official Visit Dubai online form: https://www.visitdubai.com/en/invite/nomination

This initiative encourages Dubai residents to invite family and friends to visit, offering guests exclusive deals and highlighting the emirate’s renowned experiences and hospitality.

When will residents receive the rewards?

After the nominated visitor arrives in Dubai, DET will verify the visit. Authorities are automatically notified when visitors enter Dubai, so residents don't need to do anything. Once their arrival is verified, eligible residents will receive an email with details of their benefits package and instructions on how to redeem the offers.

Benefit packages will be issued in August and the rewards can be used until December 31, 2026, unless individual offers specify different validity periods.

Things residents should know

Registration closes on September 30, although nominated guests can arrive in Dubai until October 31 to qualify.

Visitors must arrange their own flights, visas, accommodation and travel expenses.

The campaign does not provide visa assistance.

Residents can receive a maximum of three reward packages under the initiative.

Standard blackout dates and offer conditions may apply.

What rewards are included?

Eligible nominations unlock benefits worth more than Dh3,000, including:

Hotel stay offers

Restaurant discounts

Attraction experiences

Other Dubai leisure deals

Participating offers include discounts and benefits from selected Dubai hotels and attractions, subject to availability and campaign terms.

Dubai tourist visas

Dubai provides several tourist visa options. Citizens of over 80 countries are eligible for visa-on-arrival access. GCC nationals may enter without a visa, while GCC residents can apply for an e-visa. Transit visas for 48 or 96 hours are available to all passport holders. Travellers may select single-entry or multiple-entry tourist visas. Processing is usually completed within 48 hours. UAE tourist visas can be extended for a total duration of up to 120 days from inside the country

Dubai single-entry tourist visa

A single-entry tourist visa allows visitors to enter Dubai once and stay for a period of 30 or 60 days. The visa can be obtained through approved airlines, hotels, travel agencies or authorised visa service providers. Applicants generally need a passport valid for at least six months, a recent passport-sized photo and health insurance, with processing usually taking around 48 hours. Once the holder leaves the UAE, the visa cannot be used for re-entry.

Service fee and processing time

30-day visa: Dh200

60-day visa: Dh300

Value added tax (VAT): 5%

Multiple-entry tourist visa

A multiple-entry tourist visa allows foreign nationals to enter and exit the UAE multiple times during its validity period of 30 or 60 days. Issued for tourism purposes, the visa requires a sponsor or host in the UAE that is licensed to operate in the tourism sector. Applicants must pay the prescribed visa fee and, where applicable, a financial security deposit. The visa is particularly useful for travellers planning to visit neighbouring countries and return to the UAE during their stay.

Fees for multiple entry:

30-day visa: Dh300

60-day visa: Dh500

Value added tax (VAT): 5%

Multiple-entry long-term tourist visa

A five-year multiple-entry tourist visa allows foreign nationals to visit the UAE repeatedly over five years without requiring a host or guarantor in the country. Designed for those visiting relatives or friends, the visa permits stays of 30, 60 or 90 days per visit. Visitors can remain in the UAE continuously for up to 90 days at a time, with the option to extend their stay for a similar period, provided their total stay does not exceed 180 days in a year.

Fees for multiple-entry long-term visa:

Dh3,713.5, including application and issuance fees and security deposit of Dh3,000

Additional fees (if the applicant is inside the UAE)

Knowledge Dirham: Dh10

Innovation Dirham: Dh10

Fee in UAE: Dh500

Note: The total amount may vary depending on the applicant's circumstances or other related factors.