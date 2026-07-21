'Dubai Invite': Bring family, friends to get hotel stays, dining deals worth Dh3,000

Planning to host family or friends in Dubai? You could unlock hotel, dining and attraction offers worth more than Dh3,000 when they visit the emirate.

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism on Tuesday announced the launch of 'A Dubai Invite', which will run from July 20 to October 31, 2026. Under the initiative, residents who successfully nominate family members or friends and verify their visit can access a range of rewards, from hotel stays and restaurant offers to experiences at some of the city’s attractions.

How can residents unlock 'A Dubai Invite' benefits?

To take part, residents must nominate their visiting family members or friends through the programme's online form (https://www.visitdubai.com/en/invite/nomination), providing their details and expected arrival date. They can nominate as many visitors as they like, although only five nominations can be submitted at a time.

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Once a nominated visitor arrives in Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026, their arrival will be automatically verified. Residents will then receive an email containing their benefits package and instructions on how to redeem the offers, which include hotel stays, dining deals and attraction experiences. Unless otherwise specified, the benefits can be used until December 31, 2026. The programme is open to UAE nationals and residents who have a valid Emirates ID.

Visitors must be non-residents of the UAE and arrive in Dubai on a valid tourist or visit visa during the campaign period. Guests are responsible for arranging their own flights, visas, accommodation and travel costs.

Hotel and dining offers

The benefits package includes offers from several Dubai hotels and attractions. The participating hotels, attractions and offers are subject to availability and may change during the campaign.

45% off at Melia Desert Palm

Visitors can receive a 45 per cent discount on rooms, suites and villas at Melia Desert Palm. Guests will also receive a Dh100 spa credit per person and a Dh100 food-and-beverage credit per stay.

35% off at ME Dubai by Meliá

Receive a host of benefits when staying at ME Dubai by Meliá. Enjoy 35 per cent off the best available rate and a complimentary room upgrade, while children aged under 12 stay for free. Guests will also receive a 35 per cent discount on the all-day dining restaurant, in-room dining, spa and laundry.

Full credit back at Mina Seyahi hotels

Guests get credit back when they book a stay at any of Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, W Dubai - Mina Seyahi, or The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi. Whatever they spend on room, they will receive the same amount to spend at a variety of top-notch restaurants and relaxing spa experiences during their stay.

Free night at selected IHG hotels

Guests can pay for two nights and receive a third night free at participating IHG properties. The hotel group is also offering restaurant discounts of up to 30 per cent at selected outlets.

Who can participate in 'A Dubai Invite'?

The programme is open to UAE citizens and residents aged 18 and above who hold a valid Emirates ID. The visitors they nominate must be non-UAE residents travelling on a tourist visa or be eligible for a visa on arrival. Visitors are responsible for arranging their own visas.

To qualify, guests must arrive in Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026, and can enter the emirate by air, sea or road. Residents can nominate multiple visitors, but are eligible to receive a maximum of three reward packages under the programme.

Verification process

Once the nominated guest arrives in Dubai, the DET will verify the visit through authorised government systems. After successful verification, eligible residents will receive an email with details of their benefits package and instructions for redeeming the offers.

What residents should know

Registration closes on September 30, 2026, although nominated guests can arrive in Dubai until October 31, 2026, to qualify.

The initiative does not include visitors' flights, visas or accommodation. Visitors must cover all travel expenses themselves.

Benefits are issued only after DET confirms that the nominated guest meets the eligibility requirements and has arrived during the campaign period.

The initiative is designed to encourage Dubai residents to share the city experience with family and friends while giving visitors additional incentives to explore the emirate.