‘A Dubai Invite’ closes after more than 90,000 applications

Dubai’s ‘A Dubai Invite’ programme has closed registrations after receiving more than 90,000 applications from residents, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) announced on Thursday.

More than 30,000 benefit packages have already been distributed under the initiative, which was launched on July 20 to encourage residents to invite friends and family members from abroad to visit Dubai.

DET said that the strong demand led to the programme’s capacity being increased by more than three times with support from participating partners.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Although new registrations have now closed, benefits will continue to be issued to residents who successfully registered visitors before the final allocation was reached.

Eligible registered visitors can still arrive in Dubai until October 31, 2026. They must arrive directly into Dubai from outside the UAE and meet the programme’s eligibility requirements.

Their arrival will be verified through a unified process supported by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Successful applicants will receive their benefit packages within 72 hours of their guests’ arrival. The benefits will remain valid at participating venues until December 31, 2026.

Noor Al Geziry, AVP, Special Projects & MENA at DET, said the response showed the important role residents play in promoting Dubai to friends and relatives overseas.

“The remarkable success of ‘A Dubai Invite’ demonstrates just how strongly our residents want to share Dubai with their friends and family,” she said.

Al Geziry said residents were among Dubai’s strongest advocates, with their personal experiences and recommendations providing visitors with an authentic perspective on the city.

Dubai is home to people from close to 200 nationalities, giving the emirate a significant visiting friends and relatives tourism segment.

DET said that the initiative also reflected the spirit of the UAE’s Year of Family by encouraging residents to welcome loved ones to the city.

The programme offered benefits across hotels, attractions, dining, transport and lifestyle experiences.

Participating partners included hotels such as W Dubai Mina Seyahi, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina and properties from IHG Hotels and Resorts. Benefits were also available at attractions including Aquaventure Waterpark and IMG Worlds of Adventure.

Careem offered complimentary Careem Plus membership and transport rebates on Hala Taxi and other services.

DET said the initiative was developed after almost a year of collaboration with public- and private-sector partners and formed part of its wider focus on the visiting friends and relatives segment.

The department said it would continue working with tourism partners and Dubai’s resident community to encourage visitors to discover the city through the experiences and recommendations of people who live there.