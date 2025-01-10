'A cultural gem': Former resident of UAE’s oldest pearling village recalls glory days

Al Jazeera Al Hamra, a once-thriving pearling village in Ras Al Khaimah, holds tales of resilience and community. Ibrahim Musa Al Zabbi, a former resident, shared his memories with Khaleej Times, weaving together the history of the Za’ab tribe, their traditions, and their bond with the sea.

Pearling: A way of life

For centuries, pearl diving was the economic backbone of Al Jazeera Al Hamra. Divers braved long seasons at sea to harvest the coveted gems. "Diving wasn’t easy," Ibrahim said. "It lasted for months, and those who participated had to settle their debts before they could join."

He detailed the intricate process: "The highest-quality pearls, like Al-Yaka, were sold at a premium. Earnings were divided after paying off debts, and even then, many struggled to make ends meet." Ibrahim added that teamwork was critical, with divers, sailors, and specialists like the "yilas," who opened oysters, playing essential roles.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Fishing and the tradition of sharing

Beyond pearling, fishing was a vital part of daily life. Ibrahim recalled his mother’s meticulous methods of preserving fish. "She would cut and salt the fish, then store it overnight to remove impurities. The next day, it would be cooked with turmeric and flour to ensure it was clean."

Sharing was integral to the community, especially during Ramadan. "If someone didn’t have enough food, neighbours would send them fish, dates, or vegetables from the nearby farms," Ibrahim said. "It was an unspoken rule no one should go hungry."

Beginnings of the Za’ab tribe

The Za’ab tribe, Ibrahim explained, can trace its lineage to the Banu Sulaim. "Our ancestors migrated after the collapse of the Maqrib Dam before the birth of Christ," he said. "They journeyed from Makka and Madina to various parts of the Arabian Peninsula and beyond, before finally settling here."

Ibrahim described how the tribe established farms and mosques, fortified their village, and resisted colonial forces. "The Portuguese and British came, but the Za’ab stood their ground," he added.

Ingenious housing solutions

The villagers crafted their homes using natural materials like sea grass, clay, and palm fronds. "We didn’t have modern tools," Ibrahim said. "Everything was made by hand. The clay was mixed with water and placed on palm fronds, which were layered to form roofs."

He added, "When it rained, the roofs didn’t leak because they were made with a special clay-and-sand mixture. The roofs even sprouted greenery after the rain, giving the houses a unique, vibrant look."

A close bond with leadership

The relationship between the tribe and their sheikhs was deeply rooted in mutual respect. "Our sheikhs were like fathers to us," Ibrahim said. "We would meet weekly to discuss issues, celebrate together, or mourn losses. When my mother passed away in 1990, Sheikh Saud and others came to console us."