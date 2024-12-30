9°C, sunrise atop UAE's tallest dune: Camping, sleepless nights, drifting draw desert lovers to Liwa

For desert lovers, the four-hour drive to Abu Dhabi's Liwa Festival is an adventure to remember, with many young Emiratis eagerly camping at Tal Moreeb. Some rent camping spots, while others pitch their tents to experience high-altitude camping.

The magic lies in watching the sunrise and the morning fog, which hovers around like clouds. Despite the lack of sleep due to all the excitement, the energy remains unwavering. They revel in the thrill of dune racing and watch cars race down the track, all while temperatures dip below 10°C.

Abdullah Qasim Hassan, a 22-year-old from Dubai, shared his experience of travelling to Liwa for the first time. "I was amazed by the activities throughout the day,” he said.

Abdullah drove for four hours from Oud Al Muteena to Liwa. He rented a plot of land rather than renting a conventional camp and brought his equipment. He packed a caravan, two tents, and a barrier to enjoy a more personalised camping experience.

Photo: Abdullah Qasim Hassan

His trip lasted two days, and he appreciated the companionship during his stay. "The important thing in camping trips is for everyone to be on one side and feel like a family. The goal is to have a good time,” he explained.

Abdullah pointed out the availability of many restaurants nearby, but he and his friends chose to bring their cooking supplies. "Cooking our meals raised the level of fun in the trip,” he added. After spending two days in Liwa, Abdullah went to Global Village in Dubai and returned to Liwa that same night.

Sleepless nights

From December 13 to January 4, dune bashing, drifting, and live entertainment take centre stage near the UAE's tallest dune – Tal Moreeb.

Ahmed Al Alawi, a 29-year-old resident of Abu Dhabi, shared his experience of travelling with a friend to Liwa, located 170km away, to enjoy the breathtaking sights of vehicles navigating dunes.

Al Alawi and his friend had sleepless nights during their two-day stay. "We couldn't sleep at all. People stop dune bashing by 5am and start early the next day, which doesn't leave much time to sleep," he said.

Finding peace in the desert noise

Photo: Rashid Al Dhaheri

Photo: Rashid Al Dhaheri

There are options for both official camps for rent and free sites where you can set up your own camping gear. The free camping allows you to pick a spot that suits you, away from the hustle and bustle of the main activities. Rashid Al Dhaheri, a 20-year-old from Al Ain, said, "After we enjoyed the day and were finished with dinner, we head to a secluded spot on a quiet hill, away from the noise, to set up our tents and get some sleep," he explained. During his stay in Liwa, Al Dhaheri did not visit Liwa Village but preferred to stay at Tal Moreb. “Liwa Village is a bit far from Tal Moreb, where I spent all my camping time bashing, cooking, and enjoying time with friends.” Photo: Rashid Al Dhaheri Photo: Rashid Al Dhaheri He set his tent afar to escape the constant noise of the festival. “The noise of cars never stops, so after I finish dune bashing and eat my dinner, I prefer to stay away from car noises,” he noted. As he is a regular visitor, the three-and-a-half-hour drive to Liwa was not a hassle. After spending two days in Liwa, Rashid plans to return home but hinted he would return for more adventure in just a few days. ALSO READ: Why some UAE residents are opting for desert retreat to celebrate the New Year Do UAE residents feel happier during winter? Experts explain how weather affects mood Winter camping in UAE, road trips: These solo women campers inspire others to venture out