95% of Abu Dhabi government entities have business continuity capabilities: Study

It involved 500 business continuity management practitioners working in more than 100 entities across Abu Dhabi’s private, public and non-profit sectors

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 3:49 PM

More than 95 per cent of the Abu Dhabi government entities have business continuity policies and strategies in place, according to a study by the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC).

A detailed study to assess the knowledge, experience and competencies of Abu Dhabi Government human resources in the field of business continuity management was done by the ADCMC in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Human Resources Authority (HRA), Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD), and Rabdan Academy.

The study was conducted on top management from Abu Dhabi Government entities as well as specialised teams concerned with the implementation of the business continuity management system. It involved 500 business continuity management practitioners working in more than 100 entities across Abu Dhabi’s private, public and non-profit sectors. The study reported that 95.9 per cent of participating entities have business continuity capabilities, and 85.1 per cent identified priority activities to ensure business continuity in critical times.

“This study confirmed Abu Dhabi’s readiness to handle various emergencies, crises, and disasters, as well as the effectiveness of its policies and strategies that ensure business continuity and the development of a qualified government workforce that is capable of activating response mechanisms effectively. In this context, we reaffirm the centre’s commitment to supporting various government entities in developing their capabilities in business continuity to consolidate the emirate's leading reputation in the field,” Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, acting director-general, ADCMC, said.

The study highlighted the strong development of Abu Dhabi Government entities in implementing business continuity management, including emergency management procedures, and the activation of business continuity plans.

Amal Nasser Al Jabri, director general, HRA, emphasised the importance of the study in elevating the implementation of the business continuity framework.

“We continuously develop policies, programmes, and plans to enhance the capabilities and expertise of our national talents, enabling them to adapt effectively to different situations. Our aim is to establish a flexible and resilient system that can navigate crises according to the best industry standards and practices.”

Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, acting director-general of SCAD, said: “The study shows the efforts and the remarkable progress made by government cadres in managing various emergencies, crises, and disasters.”

James Morse, president, Rabdan Academy, added: “The results of this study represent a significant milestone in enhancing the capacity of qualified national cadres in the country. We are proud to have contributed to this effort through the participation of our specialised researchers, who are highly qualified at the world's leading universities.”

The ADCMC was established in 2019 to enhance the emirate’s preparedness to face emergencies, crises, and disasters.

