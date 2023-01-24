94,000 benefit from Sharjah's 50% discount on attestation of overdue rental contracts

Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 7:11 PM

A total of 94,000 leasing contracts were attested in Sharjah under the 50 per cent discount scheme rolled out last year for attestation of late contracts. In total, 294,000 leasing contracts were attested in 2022.

The government had extended the discount offer to February 1, 2023, under the directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council of Sharjah.

The municipality announced the ratification of 294,000 lease contracts of all kinds during the past year, of which 94,000 contracts were attested with a 50% discount on late lease contracts and new contracts at the time.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, director-general of Sharjah Municipality, stressed that the decision reflects the emirate's role in providing various facilities to residents and investors and creating an attractive environment for living and investment, and the quality facilities it provides.

The decision contributed to motivating the owners of late contracts to ratify them and preserve the rights of all parties to the relationship, including that between the landlord and tenant.

Al-Tunaiji explained said that the municipality has allocated several channels to ratify contracts, including its website and service centres located in various regions of Sharjah. It also provides all the necessary tools and work cadres to deal with the high demand for attesting rental contracts.

Al-Tunaiji stated that the decision to extend the period for benefiting from the discount until February 1 applies only to lease contracts that ended before 1/1/2023 — it does not apply to contracts that expire on this date and beyond; and new contracts.

Al-Tunaiji noted that the certified lease contracts are documents approved by the municipality and helps to regulate the relationship between the landlord and the tenant, through which each party's right is guaranteed.

Sharjah Municipality urged the public to benefit from the decision, especially after extending it for an additional period, and to amend the conditions of expired contracts in a way that guarantees the rights of all parties to the relationship, including landlord and tenant.

