9-year-old boy extinguishes house fire in UAE's Ajman; authorities honour him

A 9-year-old boy in Ajman, Rashid Abdullah Al Hosani, who helped control a fire in his house, was honoured by the emirate's Civil Defence.

After he noticed the fire, the child acted quickly, soaking his blanket with water and using it to extinguish the flames. With his quick thinking, he helped his grandmother control the fire, and prevent its spread.

After knowing of the incident and his response, Ajman Civil Defence received Rashid at its headquarters and honoured him. He was also taken on an introductory tour during which he learned about the Civil Defence vehicles and equipment.

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Rashid also got to try switching on the firefighting hose. Firefighters took him on a tour in their vehicle, telling the nine-year-old about the nature of firefighting work and duties.

Rashid also participated in a discussion with firefighters about safety procedures and fire prevention.

Ajman Civil Defence said this situation shows the importance of safety awareness campaigns conducted by authorities in collaboration with educational institutions, and the role of schools in instilling prevention and safety concepts in students.