9-day Eid Al Adha weekend in UAE: Fireworks, holidays, all you need to know

As the moon sighting committee and community members prepare for the crescent observation of Dhul Hijjah on Sunday, May 17 to mark Eid Al Adha, residents across the UAE are preparing for one of the longest breaks of the year. Eid Al Adha 2026 is expected to fall either on Wednesday, May 27, or Thursday, May 28, depending on the sighting.

With the festive period falling just before the final exam season for students and summer heat setting in, here is your complete guide on how to enjoy the holiday- from how to turn it into a 9-day weekend to where to visit during the break.

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Eid Al Adha holidays

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that public sector employees will enjoy a 5-day holiday from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29. For those with a standard Saturday-Sunday weekend, this creates a 9-day break when combined with the two weekends of that week.

However, Sharjah government employees will enjoy a 10-day break as the government sector operates on a 4-day workweek with a 3-day weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). This will translate into a 10-day-long holiday.

School holidays

Students across the UAE are in for a relaxing period. The Ministry of Education has announced that the mid-term break for the third semester, will coincide with Eid Al Adha and will run from May 25 to 29. With the weekends, this will translate into a nine-day break. Similar to government employees, Sharjah school students will also enjoy a 10-day break due to the four-day working week.

This holiday comes right before students enter the final assessment phase, giving them a short breather before exams begin. According to the schedule, students will return to their classrooms on June 1 to resume the third semester, with mock exams being held on June 15 and 16.

The Islamic New Year holiday falls on June 17, followed by end-of-term exams from June 24 to July 3. The Ministry has set July 3 as the last day of school for students, marking the end of the academic year.

Working during Eid

For those required to work during the Eid holiday, UAE employment law provides clear compensation rules.

According to the law, employees who work on public holidays are entitled to either a compensatory rest day for each day worked or their normal daily wage plus an additional 50 per cent of their basic salary for that day.

The law applies broadly to all employees, regardless of position but is only applicable to companies that has more than 50 employees. If an employer fails to comply, workers can escalate the matter to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) or file a complaint online

Shopping and deals

Retailers across the UAE are rolling out promotions ahead of Eid. Shoppers can enjoy discounts across multiple categories, including fashion, electronics, groceries, gold and jewellery.

Traditionally, residents shop for new clothes and gifts for Eid. With families gathering for the festive period, restaurants, public kitchens and grocery store also see an uptick in business. Supermarkets and hypermarkets typically extend operating hours during the holiday period to meet the additional demand.

However, experts have cautioned shoppers against falling for online scams and getting cheated with defective products. Residents can file complaints through the Ministry of Economy hotline at 800 1222, the consumerrights.ae portal in Dubai, or the TAMM platform in Abu Dhabi. Fines on violators can reach up to Dh2 million.

Fireworks and events

Usually, Eid is a period marked with spectacular displays of fireworks. However, due to the recent regional tensions, pyrotechnics were cancelled during the Eid Al Fitr period. No destinations have announced any plans for fireworks during the Eid Al Adha break yet.

From special Eid brunches to unforgettable performances, there are many events in store for UAE residents during the break. For the Arabic audiences, they can choose from many events including the Kingdom of Ellera play at the New Covent Garden Theatre in Mall of the Emirates as well as a live performance of Adam, of Ala Bali and Khelset El Hekaya fame, at the Dubai Opera. For others, there will be live performances by international artists like DJ Kurd Maverick and Mr Singh to enjoy.

Outdoor and family destinations

With its cool and breezy evenings, the Eid Al Adha break is expected to see families enjoy outdoor activities before summer sets in. Here are some spots for residents to check out:

Global Village- The outdoor destination extended its last date till May 31 to allow residents to enjoy shopping deals and rides. The ticket prices have been dropped to Dh30 for four people.

Miracle Garden- The world's largest natural flower garden will close its current season on May 31, 2026, before temporarily shutting for summer enhancements and preparations for its next reopening.

Mamzar Beach- The newly opened Mamzar Beach boasts a 5.5 kilometer jogging and running track, a floating walkway and a night beach among other attractions

Al Qasba- Sharjah’s favorite waterfront destination will come alive during the Eid Al Adha break with an array of programs including magic tricks and theater performances for the entire family

Staycations

The break offers residents to enjoy staycations across the country. From special discounts for UAE residents to offers for extended stay, hotel operators from various emirates have rolled out attractive packages for the holidays. Rove Hotels across the UAE are offering Eid Al Adha stays starting from Dh199 per room, per night, with added benefits.

Travel Outlook

Travel agencies in the UAE have various offerings for residents wanting to travel during the Eid Al Adha break. The Holiday Factory has packages starting from Dh3,499 for 4-night stay in Uzbekistan while musafir.com has slots remaining for its group travel to Baku beginning from Dh3,699.