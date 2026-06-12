81% of car repair workshops in RAK comply with consumer protection rules

More than four in five car repair workshops in Ras Al Khaimah are complying with consumer protection requirements, according to the results of a recent awareness campaign conducted by the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED).

Inspectors visited 30 workshops and repair centres. They found that 81 per cent were properly documenting agreements with customers in line with approved procedures. However, 19 per cent of establishments were issued warnings for relying on verbal agreements or phone calls without formal written documentation outlining the rights and responsibilities of both parties.

The campaign, titled 'Know Your Rights,' was launched by RAK DED's Commercial Control and Protection Department to raise awareness among consumers about their rights when dealing with vehicle repair centres across the emirate.

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RAK DED said the campaign focused on encouraging consumers to sign written agreements before repair work begins. Such agreements help ensure that key details are recorded, including the vehicle’s condition, repair scope, replacement parts, expected completion dates, and warranty periods.

The department reported that consumer satisfaction reached 99 per cent, reflecting growing awareness of consumer rights and confidence in the services provided by repair workshops in the emirate.

Faisal Abdullah Alyoon, Director of the Commercial Control and Protection Department, said documenting agreements between consumers and workshops is essential to reducing disputes and safeguarding the interests of all parties.

He added that the department will continue conducting inspection and awareness campaigns to strengthen compliance with regulations, improve consumer awareness, and support a fair and transparent commercial environment in Ras Al Khaimah.