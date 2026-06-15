UAE, 79 other nations condemn drone attack near Barakah Nuclear Plant

The statement said the attack by armed factions in Iraq constituted a 'flagrant violation of international law... and threatens peace and security'

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 15 Jun 2026, 10:55 PM
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The UAE and 79 other countries have issued a joint statement strongly condemning the drone attack launched on May 17, against electrical infrastructure near the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, describing it as a serious threat to regional and international security.

The statement, backed by a broad coalition of countries from across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, said the attack near Barakah Nuclear Plant by armed factions in Iraq constituted a "flagrant violation of international law... and threatens regional and international peace and security".

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"We condemn in the strongest terms the drone attack of May 17, 2026 launched by armed factions in Iraq on electrical infrastructure outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the UAE," the joint statement said.

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The signatories expressed deep concern over the escalation and called for the immediate and permanent cessation of all attacks against the UAE, particularly those targeting facilities devoted exclusively to peaceful purposes.

"We call on States to refrain from acts of aggression and to respect their obligation, under international law, to ensure that their territory is not used by non-state actors to launch attacks against other States," they added.

The countries reaffirmed their support for the UAE's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while praising Emirati authorities for promptly informing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the incident and its aftermath.

According to the statement, mitigation measures were successfully implemented and radiation levels around the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant remained normal following the attack.

"We reaffirm that the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant was designed, constructed, and is operated in accordance with the highest international standards and under the oversight of the UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), and in line with the safety standards of the IAEA," the statement said, adding:

"We support the continued efforts of the IAEA and the Director General in monitoring developments relevant to nuclear safety, nuclear security and safeguards in member States.

"We call on States to refrain from any action that may endanger the safety and security of nuclear power plants devoted exclusively to peaceful purposes."

The joint statement stressed that the incident underscores the urgent need to protect civilian nuclear infrastructure from hostile acts. "This drone attack affecting infrastructure in proximity to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant facility underscores the urgent importance of protecting nuclear infrastructure devoted exclusively to peaceful purposes from threats and hostile acts."

The statement also called for stronger international cooperation to enhance the security, resilience, and protection of nuclear facilities dedicated solely to peaceful purposes.

The joint statement was signed by the following countries:

  1. UAE

  2. Argentina

  3. Armenia

  4. Australia

  5. Austria

  6. Bahrain

  7. Belgiu

  8. Bulgaria

  9. Canada

  10. Chile

  11. Colombia

  12. Comoros

  13. Costa Rica

  14. Côte d’Ivoire

  15. Croatia

  16. Cyprus

  17. Czechia

  18. Denmark

  19. Egypt

  20. Ecuador

  21. Estonia

  22. EU

  23. Finland

  24. France

  25. Georgia

  26. Germany

  27. Greece

  28. Guatemala

  29. Honduras

  30. Hungary

  31. Ireland

  32. Italy

  33. Japan

  34. Jordan

  35. Kazakhstan

  36. Kuwait

  37. Latvia

  38. Lebanon

  39. Libya

  40. Liechtenstein

  41. Lithuania

  42. Luxembourg

  43. Malta

  44. Marshall Islands

  45. Mauritius

  46. Moldova

  47. Morocco

  48. Netherlands

  49. New Zealand

  50. Norway

  51. Pakistan

  52. Palau

  53. Paraguay

  54. Peru

  55. Philippines

  56. Poland

  57. Portugal

  58. Qatar

  59. Republic of Korea

  60. Romania

  61. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

  62. San Marino

  63. Saudi Arabia

  64. Serbia

  65. Seychelles

  66. Singapore

  67. Slovakia

  68. Slovenia

  69. Spain

  70. Sweden

  71. Switzerland

  72. Syria

  73. Tonga

  74. Türkiye

  75. Ukraine

  76. United Kingdom

  77. United States

  78. Uruguay

  79. Vietnam

  80. Yemen

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