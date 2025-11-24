Wanting to invest? 73% of UAE investors trust AI over human advisors, survey finds

Almost three-quarters (73%) of UAE investors said that they would embrace AI as an alternative to human advisors, while 70.8% would trust AI to manage their portfolios, according to a survey commissioned by Alpheya.

The survey - conducted between May and July 2025 - covered 509 UAE-based investors, spanning a diverse mix of age groups, investment experience levels, and income brackets, including high-net worth individuals (HNWIs) and retail investors.

Barely half (52%) of high-net-worth-individuals reported satisfaction, the highest percentage of the segments surveyed, compared to just 37% of retail investors.

The findings highlight both the opportunity and challenge facing digital wealth management providers in the UAE.

While investor appetite for smarter, more holistic digital wealth management solutions is rising, existing platforms are failing to meet expectations.

A considerable number of investors (40%) also reported unmet needs in product offerings, signalling that while investors are ready for digital wealth solutions, the market has yet to deliver the seamless, personalised experience they expect.

Meanwhile, as AI-driven solutions gain traction, the findings reaffirm that technology alone cannot replace the human dimension of trust and guidance. Nearly 50% of investors turn to family members for investment decisions, underscoring that personal relationships, reassurance, and contextual nuance remain core to trust in wealth management.

Commenting on the findings, Roger Rouhana, CEO of Alpheya, said, “The UAE has consistently positioned itself at the forefront of technological innovation, and these findings confirm that investor sentiment is aligned with the country’s forward-looking vision.”

Rouhana added, “The most effective solutions will be those where AI augments human advisors rather than replacing them entirely, combining technological efficiency with the personal relationships investors clearly value. As platforms deliver this integration through intuitive experiences, adoption will follow.”

The survey results point to a market on the brink of transformation. With strong investor appetite, progressive frameworks in ADGM and DIFC, and national initiatives such as the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 enabling responsible innovation, the country is uniquely positioned to lead the next phase of digital wealth management, reinforcing its positioning as a global tech and financial services hub.