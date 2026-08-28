71% of Emiratis working in UAE's private sector are women, ministry data shows

New figures show that Emirati women are playing a bigger role than ever in the country's private sector.

More than 123,000 Emirati women now work in private companies — meaning that women make up 71 per cent of all Emiratis working in the private sector. The total number of Emiratis working in private companies has reached 190,000 across more than 32,000 businesses. This is a rise of more than 128 per cent compared to 2023.

The numbers were released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) to mark Emirati Women's Day on August 28.

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Shayma Alawadhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry, said the success of women shows the country's commitment to empowering them. "Emirati women are key partners in shaping the future and driving sustainable development," she said.

She added that the government has removed barriers that once stopped women from working. Flexible laws, fair treatment and new technology have all helped more women join the workforce.

Skilled and leadership roles

The data shows that Emirati women are not just getting working but are getting good jobs. Almost all of them – 98 per cent – work in skilled positions. This reflects their high levels of qualification and competence and demonstrates that the empowerment and training programmes are doing well in preparing national talent to meet the demands of the future economy.

Data also shows that women are increasingly taking on leadership roles. Women now account for 70 per cent of Emiratis working at senior professional levels, meanwhile women represent 55 per cent of Emiratis in executive and leadership positions in the private sector.

Young Emirati women are also making their mark. Women account for around 70 per cent of young Emiratis working in the private sector.

Government programmes like 'Nafis' have helped attract young female talent and give them quality jobs. These initiatives are preparing a new generation of women to lead in future industries.

More companies hiring women

More than 26,000 private companies now employ Emirati women. This shows that businesses across the country are recognising the value of female talent.

Shayma said the government will continue to work with public and private partners to create more opportunities for women. "These achievements demonstrate the success of national policies in attracting and empowering Emirati women," she said.

The results show the UAE's commitment to equal opportunities and gender equality. Flexible policies help women balance work and family responsibilities, while creating a work environment that encourages creativity and innovation.