700,000 cyberattacks a day: How UAE kept flights, supplies moving amid regional tensions

The UAE’s national cyber security team neutralised an average of 700,000 cyberattacks a day, the government revealed on Monday as it honoured teams that kept essential services running amid regional tensions.

The team worked around the clock with the Cyber Security Council and other authorities to detect and neutralize threats, protect national digital assets and keep vital services operational.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, presented the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medal to five national teams at the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi on November 9.

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The teams honoured were the UAE Armed Forces, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority’s (NCEMA) National Operations Center team, aviation teams in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the national cyber security team and the national logistics network team.

The government said the teams were recognised for their readiness, coordination and swift response to challenges, helping protect the UAE community and maintain essential services.

More than 32,000 flights despite airspace restrictions

Dubai’s airports handled more than 32,000 flights, nearly six million passengers and 213,000 tonnes of cargo between late February and late April 2026.

By late June, Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport was serving more than 93,000 passengers a day across approximately 500 flights.

Etihad Airways’ crisis and emergency response team coordinated with authorities and strategic partners to keep flight operations running. The airline carried 2.1 million passengers in September 2026, a 10% increase, serving 119 destinations.

The government said aviation teams in Abu Dhabi and Dubai helped maintain the country’s international connectivity despite restrictions on regional airspace.

Food and medicines moved through alternative routes

The national logistics network team helped keep food, medicines and other essential goods available by facilitating shipments through ports, land routes and alternative transport corridors.

These included the east coast ports of Fujairah and Khorfakkan, which played a role in maintaining supply chains during regional disruptions.

The government said container handling at east coast ports grew 316% to 1.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). It linked the team’s efforts to maintaining the movement of strategic goods since February 2026, although it did not specify the comparison period for the increase.

Coordinating the national response

NCEMA’s National Operations Center team coordinated efforts across federal and local government entities and the private sector to ensure essential services continued.

The authority also managed public communications through official alerts and safety guidance, supporting national preparedness and security.

Sheikh Saif said the effectiveness of the teams was reflected in their ability to respond rapidly to challenges while maintaining public confidence.

“It is also measured by the impact they create and the trust they inspire across the community,” he said.