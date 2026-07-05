7-year-old Emirati boy dies in tragic road accident during family holiday in Tunisia

A 7-year-old Emirati boy died in a tragic road accident in Tunisia on Saturday, July 4, while spending his summer holiday with his mother and siblings, bringing a family vacation to a heartbreaking end.

The child, Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Ali Zaid Al Shehhi, was visiting Tunisia with his mother and siblings while his father remained in the UAE due to work commitments. The accident occurred in Tunisia's Manouba Governorate.

Jassim's father, Mohammed Al Shehhi, told Khaleej Times he was informed of the tragedy while at work. According to family members, Jassim had left the house and was on his way to a grocery shop near the family home when the accident occurred.

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"He was with his brothers and family members in Tunisia. They told me he went out and did not notice the approaching vehicle," Al Shehhi said.

The family, originally from the Ghalilah area of Ras Al Khaimah, had travelled to Tunisia for the summer holiday to visit relatives. Mohammed Al Shehhi said he had been unable to join them due to work commitments and had planned to travel next month.

Describing his son, the father said Jassim was a cheerful and affectionate child who was especially attached to his mother and loved spending time playing with his siblings, particularly his younger sister.

The boy's body is expected to arrive in the UAE via Dubai International Airport on Monday night before funeral arrangements are completed. He will be laid to rest at Ghalilah Cemetery on Tuesday morning.