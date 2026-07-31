Free beach workouts, family entertainment: 7 things to do in Sharjah this summer

From free beach workouts and community runs to children's camps, family entertainment and heritage staycations, Sharjah is offering a packed calendar of activities throughout August and September.

More than 50 experiences will take place across the emirate as part of a summer programme aligned with the UAE's Year of the Family 2026, giving residents and visitors plenty of ways to stay active, explore the outdoors and spend time together.

Here are seven highlights:

1. Join free beach fitness sessions

From August 7 to September 19, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach will host free outdoor fitness sessions every Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 7pm.

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The programme includes yoga, beach running, family fitness, cycling, ladies-only sessions, parent-and-child activities and community challenges, catering to different age groups and fitness levels.

2. Take part in the new Sharjah Saturday Run

As part of the summer programme organised by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), residents and visitors can join the new Sharjah Saturday Run, a free four-event community running series across two waterfront destinations.

The runs will take place on:

August 15 – Al Qasba

August 22 – Al Majaz Waterfront

August 29 – Al Qasba

September 5 – Al Majaz Waterfront

Each run starts at 6pm, with participants asked to arrive by 5.45pm. Registration is required through the Discover Shurooq website.

3. Sign children up for the Summer Explorer Camp

Children aged 7 to 15 can join the Summer Explorer Camp at Al Qasba from August 10 to 27.

The programme combines science experiments, robotics, coding, engineering, photography, storytelling, public speaking and entrepreneurship to develop problem-solving, teamwork and communication skills.

4. Catch family entertainment at Al Majaz Waterfront

Every Friday and Saturday, Al Majaz Waterfront will host themed family evenings between 6pm and 8pm, from August 7 to September 19.

The programme features live performances, roaming entertainers and interactive activities at Splash Park and Kids Fun House, ending with a two-day finale on September 18 and 19.

5. Explore nature and heritage experiences

Families can also head beyond the city to Al Noor Island and Mleiha National Park.

Al Noor Island will offer weekend workshops focused on biodiversity, sustainability and art, while Mleiha National Park will feature fossil discoveries, museum visits, sunset desert tours and stargazing experiences through special summer packages.

6. Watch a classic children's show

Masrah Al Qasba will stage Goldilocks and the Three Bears from August 27 to 30, adding another family-friendly attraction during the school holidays.

7. Escape on a Sharjah staycation

Those looking for a weekend getaway can also explore staycation offers at several Sharjah hospitality destinations managed by Shurooq, including Kingfisher Retreat, Al Badayer Retreat, Al Rayaheen Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah and Serai Wing.

The properties offer nature- and heritage-inspired escapes ranging from mangrove and desert retreats to restored Emirati homes in the heart of Sharjah.

Throughout the summer, visitors can also explore other destinations managed by Shurooq, including Al Montazah Parks, Heart of Sharjah, House of Wisdom, Kalba Waterfront, Al Rahmaniya Park and The Flag Island.