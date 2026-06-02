UAE, 7 countries' ministers condemn Israeli flag raising in Al Aqsa Mosque courtyard

The foreign ministers UAE, and seven other countries condemned in the strongest terms the continued incursions by extremist Israeli settlers into Al Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli forces, as well as the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards.

They stressed that these provocative and unacceptable actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, the relevant United Nations resolutions, and the historical and legal status quo at the holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Foreign Ministers further condemned the continued and systematic violations and measures carried out by Israel, the occupying Power, aimed at altering the historical, legal, and demographic character of occupied East Jerusalem and undermining the sanctity and status of its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

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They reaffirmed their categorical rejection of any attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, and stress on its preservation while recognising the special role of the historical Hashemite custodianship in this regard.

The Ministers reiterated that the entire area of Al Aqsa Mosque / Al Haram Sharif, which amounts to 144 dunams, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Endowments and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the legal entity with exclusive jurisdiction to administer the affairs of the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque / Al Haram Al Sharif and to regulate entry thereto.

The Foreign Ministers held Israeli authorities responsible for halting these escalatory actions and warn that repeated Israeli violations exacerbate tensions, fuel instability and extremism, undermine international efforts to achieve peace, and constitute a clear breach of Israel’s obligations under international law.

They called for an immediate cessation of all such Israeli illegal and provocative practices and reaffirm the need to respect the historical and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif in its entirety.

The Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and their steadfast support for the realisation of their legitimate and inalienable national rights, foremost among them their right to self-determination and the realisation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State on the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They further reaffirmed their support for all efforts aimed at ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-State solution in accordance with international law, the relevant United Nations resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.