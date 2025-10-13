  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: First 6G test in Middle East successful, reaches record-breaking speed

The milestone marks a significant step in the UAE’s efforts to advance intelligent, immersive, and sustainable connectivity

Published: Mon 13 Oct 2025, 3:50 PM

Updated: Mon 13 Oct 2025, 4:06 PM

e& UAE and New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi have successfully demonstrated the first 6G Terahertz (THz) pilot in the Middle East, achieving record-breaking throughput of 145 gigabits per second (Gbps). The milestone marks a significant step in the UAE’s efforts to advance intelligent, immersive, and sustainable connectivity.

The pilot validates the potential of THz frequencies to deliver ultra-high-capacity, low-latency links, enabling next-generation applications such as holographic telepresence, extended reality (XR), terabit-class backhaul, and digital twins. The demonstration also underscores the UAE’s ambitions to lead global innovation in wireless technology.

Marwan Bin Shaker, Acting Chief Technology and Information Officer at e& UAE, described the achievement as a “breakthrough moment for the industry and for the UAE,” highlighting the importance of academia–industry collaboration in shaping the future of connectivity.

