UAE residents report tremors after 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran

They were felt in various parts of the country

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 2:01 AM Last updated: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 2:22 AM

Residents from various parts of the UAE felt tremors early morning on Saturday following an earthquake measuring 6.3 in Ritcher scale in Iran.

Social media is abuzz with people reporting how they felt tremors following the earthquake. According to National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake was recorded in southern Iran at 1.32am at a depth of 10km.

The NCM also confirmed that the tremors were felt in the UAE but without any effects.

Many residents took to Twitter to share videos of the impact on ceiling lights and other things after the tremors.