Over 55,000 residents gather at Dubai's Zabeel Park for Emirates Loves Syria event

More than 55,000 people gathered at Dubai's Zabeel Park on Saturday for the second Emirates Loves Syria celebration, where Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa addressed the crowd in a televised speech and the UAE reaffirmed its support for the country's stability.

Attendees waved flags of Syria and the UAE, and many dressed in colourful traditional attire. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, was also present.

Prominent Syrian figures and business leaders from the UAE joined the festive event, which showcased Syria's cultural diversity.

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UAE pledges support for Syria

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan said UAE-Syria ties are rooted in history and continue to grow, built on mutual respect and brotherhood. He said the UAE, under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, backs every effort to bring security, peace and stability to all parts of Syria.

He praised the Syrian community as a model of giving and achievement in the UAE's development. He called its members a bridge that deepens understanding between the two peoples.

Sheikh Nahyan also described Syria as a land of ancient civilisation, citing Palmyra, and said the event reflects the many nationalities who live together in the UAE.

The event came as as UAE-based businesses deepen their involvement in Syria's reconstruction. Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar revealed last month that the company is planning to invest around $17 billion in the country. Al Habtoor Group and master developer Arada have also announced projects in Syria.

What was on offer

The programme included panel discussions, family activities and a headline concert by Syrian singer Assala Nasri. The singer arrived in the UAE despite a jewellery theft in Detroit. Content creators took part as event ambassadors.

Visitors had the opportunity to tour an open exhibition on Syria's history and culture. A photo zone recreated Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Latakia, Tartus and Daraa. There were 30 stalls run by Syrian home businesses and 40 restaurants and kiosks serving Syrian food.

The event recognised Syrians in the UAE for their work in art, media, medicine, business and design. They included:

Actors Mona Wassef, Jamal Suleiman and Abed Fahd

Dr Ghassan Altawil, consultant ophthalmologist and vitreoretinal surgeon

Mai Alghajari, President of the Syrian Emirati Council for Entrepreneurs

Dr Mohammad Issam Mahou, researcher in history and civilisation

Maher Mouhajer, Founder and CEO of Mouhajer International Design and Contracting

The first Emirates Loves Syria celebration was held at Expo City Dubai in November 2025. The event drew thousands of Syrians and their families. Many said it felt like being back home for a few hours.