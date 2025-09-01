UAE: Over 5,400 firms fined for violating labour regulations in first half of 2025

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has cracked down on more than 5,400 establishments for breaking labour regulations in the first half of 2025. It took legal and administrative action against the offenders, referring the most serious cases to the Public Prosecution.

The actions followed roughly 285,000 inspection visits to registered establishments. Among the key cases referred for further legal action were those involving:

Unpaid wages: Failure to pay salaries through the Wages Protection System (WPS) is typically referred to the Public Prosecution if wages do not reach the employee within 45 days after the due date.

Fake Emiratisation: Companies in the UAE are by law required to progressively increase the number of Emiratis in skilled roles. However, the country has a zero-tolerance policy towards fake Emiratisation, where a UAE national is hired solely to meet quotas without performing any real tasks. In the first half of 2025 alone, MoHRE detected more than 400 cases of this practice in private sector companies.

Operating beyond licensed activities: This occurs when companies provide services outside the scope of their official trade licence without proper permits.

Registering workers without genuine employment contracts: This practice leaves employees without legally recognised jobs or protections.

In June, MoHRE said it issued over Dh34 million in fines and suspended the issuance of new work permits for the last two offences listed above.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said the violations were detected through a combination of field inspections and digital monitoring systems, which provide detailed information on each establishment’s status. A tool offered by the ministry allows companies to carry out self-assessments and increase awareness of labour laws.