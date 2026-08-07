UAE summer: 5,000 health kits for Dubai delivery riders with cooling towels, hand fans

Dubai delivery riders will receive 5,000 health kits this month as authorities step up efforts to protect workers from heat exhaustion and heatstroke during the peak summer period.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the ‘Safe and Healthy Summer for Delivery Riders’ campaign in collaboration with Keeta. The initiative will run throughout August and will combine health checks, safety awareness and the distribution of protective supplies.

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The health kits will contain medical and protective supplies, as well as a hand fan and cooling towel to help riders cope with high temperatures. Riders will also be offered health screenings and awareness consultations as part of the campaign.

Ahmed Al Khzaimy, director of traffic at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said that delivery riders face additional risks during the summer months because of high temperatures and humidity.

“Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are among the most serious health risks faced by those working in hot weather,” he said.

According to information from the World Health Organisation, cited by RTA, even a 2 per cent loss of body fluids can affect concentration, reaction speed and a rider’s ability to make decisions.

The authority urged riders to drink water regularly, take sufficient rest breaks and use appropriate protective equipment. Direct exposure to high temperatures can lead to the loss of fluids and salts, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and affecting concentration while riding.

More than 70,000 riders

The campaign comes as Dubai’s delivery sector continues to grow. RTA said its year-round awareness programmes currently target more than 70,000 delivery riders across the emirate.

In 2025, the authority carried out more than 120 field awareness activities, benefiting over 17,000 riders. Awareness messages shared through media and social media also reached more than 50,000 riders.

RTA said fatalities involving delivery motorcycles declined from 35 in 2024 to 33 in 2025, despite continued growth in the number of delivery companies and riders operating in Dubai.

Al Khzaimy said that the latest campaign is part of the authority’s efforts to create a safer working environment for riders, while also protecting other road users. It is being carried out under the ‘Summer Without Accidents’ initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior.

Keeta is sponsoring the 5,000 health kits, while Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, or Julphar, and Protectol Health are also providing health and protective supplies.

Colin Xu, head of logistics operations at Keeta UAE, said that supporting delivery riders was an important responsibility for companies operating in the sector.

“Our contribution reflects Keeta's ongoing efforts to support riders with practical initiatives that help them work more safely and comfortably,” he said.