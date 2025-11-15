50% RTA fine discount, 'cheap' luxury hotels: How scammers trap UAE residents

Scammers are growing increasingly innovative, creating scenarios that either relate to UAE residents specifically, such as claims of discounted fines in the country, or preying on the emotions of people.

Authorities across the country have time and again warned the public to verify where any link on the internet comes from. Sometimes, a single different letter in a URL may make all the difference, and prevent you from falling for a scam.

5-star hotels at suspiciously low prices, or free tickets to famous attractions? If an offer is too good to be true, it probably is.

Take a look at some ways in which scammers try to lure victims:

1. Posing as government officials

With the rapid use of tech grows also the rapid misuse of it, and scammers are now using AI to create fake documents with government logos. They may also engage in "voice phishing", or use software that enables them to create fake caller IDs, creating the illusion that a phone call comes from police, or bank officials.

Several high-profile figures and firms have previously called out such scams, and warned UAE residents to be careful. Earlier this year, the UAE embassy in Yemen warned individuals to avoid engaging with suspicious communications that falsely bear the name of diplomatic identities.

2. Claims of discounted fines

Recently, a UAE resident posted images of fake websites offering 50 per cent discount on Dubai fines. The scams put a time limit on the so-called "discount", aiming to pressure customers into quickly making a transaction in fear of missing out.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) responded, and clarified that no such discount was being offered, and that this was one of the "deceptive marketing campaigns that aim to exploit digital service users."

3. 'Cheap' luxury hotels

Thrilled at the thought of enjoying the comforts of a 5-star property, with plush interiors and a beautiful swimming pool, at extremely cheap prices? Chances are trying to grab a tempting offer will get all the money taken away from your pocket.

Scammers often exploit individuals' eagerness for a good deal to display and advertise properties that might not even exist. Fake staycation listings may ask for your financial details, and once the transaction is processed, stop answering calls or responding to messages.

4. Posing as a 'friend'

It is innate nature to want to help your loved ones when they are in need, and fraudsters look to exploit this vulnerability. They may create fake social media accounts with a real person's name, and then proceed to contact their near and dear, asking for money or sensitive information.

To make the request believable, they will often spin elaborate stories, such as a friend needing urgent money for treatment, or needing help due to being unemployed.

How to remain alert

If someone claims to be an official of any company, it is always best to contact the original firm, and verify the caller's authenticity. For instance, if someone claims to be a bank official, call the bank, or go to your nearest branch, and confirm with them if the caller is indeed an employee.

If you get a call that feels like it is from your friend, asking for money or personal data, do not panic and immediately give them what they need. Take a minute, contact your friend, either in person, or through a reliable means of communication.

Always verify the source of any link you find online. Go to the official website, and check if they are offering any discounts (such as fine discounts), or reduced prices (such as hotel stay fees). Do not purchase tickets or book rooms from random third-party websites.