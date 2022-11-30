UAE residents feel tremors as 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran

The mission, which was to take off on Wednesday, will launch on its backup date — giving SpaceX time to perform additional pre-flight checks of the launch vehicle
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Iran today at 7.17pm, UAE time, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM has confirmed it was "slightly felt by residents without any effect in the UAE".
A number of residents in Dubai have reportedly felt tremors, according to tweets.
A Netizen that uses the handle @joshdoit8 wrote: "I actually thought it was just my brain malfunctioning again. but when I saw my lights moving like this, it’s confirmed I am experiencing my second earthquake tremors in Dubai."
Another Twitter user, Piyush Bhadani, said: "Earthquake in Dubai for little long time on 30 Nov’22 #earthquake #dubai #uae"
@ashshanuferns added: "Yes I just felt it. Whoa. It was a 5 sec tremor in Dubai #earthquake"
In the fourth of a five-part series that explores what defines the UAE, Khaleej Times looks at some of the most integral materials used in traditional crafts
Members of Kerala Riders credit their families, employers for supporting their endeavours during the Dubai Fitness Challenge
Composers use interstellar sounds to create rendition of much-revered 'Ishy Bilady'
The Non-performing Debt Relief Fund will settle the money owed by the citizens
Dressed in blue and yellow T-shirts and caps, hundreds of employees from various companies that were awarded turned out at the event to support their employers
Sheikh Mohamed engaged in conversation about the nation's development strategy, citizen issues with Sheikh Hamdan
All the pardoned prisoners demonstrated good conduct during their sentences