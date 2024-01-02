UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

49-year-old Palestinian cancer patient from Gaza dies in UAE hospital

The female patient was grappling with a 'critical condition' at an advanced stage of cancer

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 11:02 PM

Last updated: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 11:16 PM

A 49-year-old Palestinian patient who had recently arrived from Gaza Strip died in the UAE, announced the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The female patient was grappling with a 'critical condition' at an advanced stage of breast cancer.

As per MoHAP, the patient had been battling various health complications. Upon her arrival in the country, she was immediately transferred to a specialized healthcare facility for intensive treatment. Despite the best efforts, her health continued to deteriorate, ultimately succumbing to breast cancer.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry extended its sympathies to the bereaved family during this difficult time, praying to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and to grant her family patience and solace.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE