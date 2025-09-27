Nearly 50% of UAE travellers pick holiday spots based on targeted ads, survey finds

Nearly half of travellers (48 per cent) are swayed by targeted advertising when deciding where to go on holiday, according to a new survey — a finding that comes just as the UAE heads into its busiest travel season.

The research, released by Yango Ads, underscores the growing influence of data-driven marketing on tourism choices. And the timing couldn’t be more relevant: last December alone, projections showed 5.2 million visitors arriving in the UAE in just two weeks, with momentum continuing into this year.

Tourism remains a cornerstone of the UAE economy. According to a World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) report cited in June 2025, the UAE’s tourism sector contributed a record Dh 257.3 billion to the national GDP in 2024 — accounting for 13 per cent of the economy.

In the first half of 2025, Dubai welcomed 9.88 million visitors, surpassing the total for all of 2024. Dubai is now edging closer to its target of ranking among the world’s top three tourism destinations.

Ad campaigns driving discovery and decisions

The latest report on targeted advertising, also underlines the growing influence of digital campaigns in shaping holiday plans. Roughly 60 per cent of travellers from emerging markets plan trips two to three months in advance, and 61.8 per cent prefer vacations lasting between eight and 14 days.

For many travellers, ads aren’t just background noise, they directly shape choices. Dubai resident Bhavya Rao, said: “I actually ended up booking my December trip to Georgia after seeing an ad online. The promotion popped up while I was browsing for something else, and the package looked both affordable and convenient."

"Honestly, I don’t spend months planning just two or three months ahead feels right for me. The ads help me discover new destinations that I might not have considered otherwise. For people like us in the region, it’s peak work season as well and we want quick, reliable options, so these campaigns really influence our choices," the Indian expat added.

Social media's influence

For expats in the UAE, social media further amplifies travel decisions. Spanish expat Maria Gonzalez said her travel habits changed after moving to Dubai: “Back in Europe, I used to plan my holidays a year in advance. Here, with so many events like Dubai Shopping Festival or Eid breaks, I often decide closer to the dates, maybe a couple of months ahead."

"Targeted ads on Instagram for example, definitely grab my attention because they highlight seasonal offers or hidden gems I wouldn’t search for myself. Last year, an ad actually convinced me to spend New Year’s Eve in the Maldives. It feels like these campaigns know what travellers are looking for at the right moment," Maria added.

Balancing digital and traditional outreach

Travel firms agree that digital is now inseparable from tourism growth. “Digital is a crucial part of our marketing strategy. At Musafir.com, we use targeted social media and online campaigns to turn travel dreams into bookings, because in today’s world, you simply can't reach travellers without digital," said Rashida Zahid, VP - Operations at musafir.com.

"Digital campaigns allow us to reach the wider audience, where we inspire different travel ideas through storytelling, and showcase real-time offers that drive interests, leading to consideration and actual travel," she added.

However, not all companies are ready to rely solely on digital. Reena Philip, general Manager of Airtravel Enterprises, UAE, said traditional networks remain their backbone. "Our marketing still leans heavily on traditional channels like WhatsApp and emails, as we have a loyal client base connected through those groups.

"While we do have a social media team, honestly, it hasn’t translated much into actual business—people tend to scroll, but it rarely converts into bookings.”

Reena added that bookings for outbound December travel, staycations, and cruises have already begun, with strong enquiries coming in for both.