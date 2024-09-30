40 years, one school: Meet one of the longest-serving teachers in UAE

May Hamdi. Photos: Supplied

"It’s incredibly rewarding to know that I am the reason young minds are moulded into future thinkers and leaders; there is no job more fulfilling than teaching,” says May Hamdi, a Palestinian teacher who has devoted four decades to education at the Abu Dhabi Indian School in the UAE.

As one of the longest-serving teachers in the country, Hamdi has impacted thousands of lives, shaping generations in a country that has become her second home. Her pleasant demeanour and unwavering dedication have earned her the respect and admiration of both students and colleagues alike.

‘Proud to see students exceed expectations’

“I feel so proud to have played a role in shaping my students’ futures,” said Hamdi.

“I joined this school in September 1994. Many of the pupils are now in positions we prepared them for, and they’ve already exceeded our expectations. It fills me with pride. Guiding their futures has been an incredible experience. When my students walk through the school doors, fresh, smiling, and wishing me ‘Good morning,’ that truly makes me happy.”

For nearly 30 years, Hamdi taught Islamic education and USST (UAE Social Studies) before transitioning to be the school’s Arabic supervisor. Under this ambit, she has mentored several people and taken on various administrative responsibilities in the last decade.

‘My school is like my family’

Despite her Arab lineage, she seamlessly integrated into the Indian school system over her 40-year tenure. Reflecting on her backstory, she said, “I loved Indian culture. Though I am originally Palestinian, I was born and raised in Iraq. I studied until Grade 5 in Iraq and then joined a school in the UAE from Grade 6 onwards. Growing up, I watched many Bollywood movies and developed a fondness for Indian culture.”

She quips, “Many people, including board members at my school, have asked why I joined an Indian school, and I always say, ‘I loved Indian movies. All my school Principals and school management have immensely supported me in all these years. My school is like my family.” Her fascination with Indian culture has extended to her understanding of Hindi, and she deeply appreciates the shared values and heritage between the Arab world and the Indian subcontinent.

Her inspiration

Hamdi credits her aunt, an English translator at the University of Iraq, for inspiring her career choice. “I admired her personality and wanted to be like her. I pursued English literature at university, which solidified my decision to become an educator,” she recalls, having graduated from the University of the UAE in 1984.

Her Palestinian heritage often shapes her lessons, emphasising the values of peace, cultural appreciation, and resilience. Year after year, her pupils progress to prestigious universities and leadership roles, returning to express their gratitude for the impact she had on their lives. Parents trust her with their children’s futures, knowing they will thrive academically and grow into compassionate individuals.

“I chose this profession out of passion for teaching. I have never declined any role and have never considered quitting. Teaching is my passion, hobby, and profession. When I see that passion for learning reflected in my students’ eyes, I feel I’ve fulfilled my duty. Keeping them on the right track and witnessing their accomplishments brings me immense joy as an educator,” she emphasizes.