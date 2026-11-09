4-vehicle collision on Dubai-Al Ain Road: Police warn against phone use while driving

The authorities did not provide further details on when the crash took place, or the kind of vehicles involved

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 4:35 PM
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After a four-vehicle collision on Dubai-Al Ain Road, in which two people sustained minor injuries, Dubai Police said preliminary investigations indicate one of the drivers was distracted by mobile phone use. The authorities did not provide further details on when the crash took place, or the kind of vehicles involved.

The two who were injured were provided with medical care at the scene, Dubai Police said in a press release.

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The authorities warned the public against using mobile phones while driving, which is a major distraction and causes loss of focus — among the most prominent behaviours that can lead to accidents.

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Mobile phone use can directly affect a driver's ability to focus and pay attention, slowing their reaction to emergency situations, warned Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic.

A few seconds of mobile phone distraction may be enough to cause a serious accident, Brigadier Juma Salem warned, urging drivers to keep their focus on the road at all times and to adhere to traffic rules.

Police also urged the public to watch the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, pay attention to traffic signals and signs, and leave sufficient distance between vehicles to avoid collision if traffic stops suddenly.

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