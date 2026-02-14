4 Sharjah sites inscribed on ISESCO’s Islamic World Heritage List

The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) has announced the inscription of four new archaeological sites in the emirate of Sharjah on the Islamic World Heritage List of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ISESCO).

The newly listed sites are Wadi Al-Helou: A Witness to Copper Mining; the Prehistoric Cultural Landscape of Al-Faya; the historic Al-Nahwa area; and the historic towers and forts of Khorfakkan.

The inscriptions were achieved through collaboration between SAA and the Authority for Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development (Mubadara).

Wadi Al-Helo is one of the region’s most significant sites linked to copper mining and smelting in southeastern Arabia during the Bronze Age. Located in the Hajar Mountains in eastern Sharjah, it contains ancient mining remains, furnaces and smelting evidence, confirming metallurgical activity thousands of years ago. Archaeological studies show continuous human settlement since prehistoric times, with the valley emerging as a major copper production and trade centre during the Bronze Age.

The Prehistoric Cultural Landscape of Al-Faya is regarded as a key global site illustrating early human settlement in desert environments. Situated between the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, its archaeological layers date from approximately 210,000 to 6,000 years ago. The site provides scientific evidence of early human adaptation to climatic change and supports theories on the southward migration of modern humans from Africa.

The historic Al-Nahwa area, located within a mountainous enclave in eastern Sharjah, reflects traditional mountain life over centuries. It includes ancient stone houses, a historic mosque, an Islamic cemetery, watchtowers, prehistoric rock carvings and traditional mountain routes, demonstrating harmony between the community and its environment.

Also listed are the historic towers and forts of Khorfakkan, forming an integrated defensive system that protected the city and its natural harbour. These include Khorfakkan Fort, the Portuguese Fort, and Al Rabi and Al Adwani towers, built in strategic locations to monitor maritime and land trade routes. The structures illustrate the evolution of defensive architecture and the region’s role in historic trade networks linking the Gulf to the Indian Ocean and East Africa.

Issa Yousef, Director-General of SAA, said the inclusion of the sites reflects Sharjah’s strategic vision in preserving archaeological heritage and presenting it as a shared historical value beyond time and place. He noted that the recognition builds on the cultural vision and support of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has made heritage preservation a cornerstone of the emirate’s development project.

He said the achievement is the result of sustained scientific work in research, documentation and protection in line with international standards, adding that the inscription strengthens efforts to promote scientific research, raise public awareness and support sustainable cultural tourism.

With these additions, the total number of Sharjah sites inscribed on the Islamic World Heritage List rises to 10, reinforcing the emirate’s sustained commitment to safeguarding and documenting its cultural heritage at regional and international levels.