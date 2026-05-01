'Sudden shock': 4 Indians win Dh25,000 each in April's Big Ticket e-draw

April ended on a high for some Big Ticket customers who participated in the final round of weekly e-draw winners, winning prizes worth Dh100,000 in total.

Four Indian expats won Dh25000 each. Here's what they plan to do with the winning amount:

Muhammed Shafeeq

A customer service executive based in Abu Dhabi, Muhammed Shafeeq has lived in the emirate for the past 18 years. The 38 year old, originally from Kerala, first discovered Big Ticket a decade ago through friends and has been taking part ever since. Sometimes he enters on his own, other times with a group, always leaving his number selection to chance.

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This time, that approach paid off, marking his first ever win. “I was very happy, I couldn’t believe it at first,” he said, recalling the moment he found out. The timing of the prize comes as a welcome relief, as Muhammed plans to use the winnings to clear outstanding loans. Looking ahead, he hopes to continue participating in future draws. His message to others is simple, “It is all about fate, but you have to be in it to experience it.”

Mohammed Sameer

Mohammed Sameer, a 33 year old Indian national working as a stock controller, has been living in Dubai with his family for the past 14 years. He first heard about Big Ticket through friends and has been participating for seven to eight years, usually as part of a group. This time, however, he entered on his own, selecting his ticket at random, which led to his first win.

Recalling the moment he received the news, Mohammed said, “It was a big surprise, completely unexpected. I didn’t even know it was a weekly draw, so it came as a sudden shock.” While he has yet to make firm plans for the prize, he shared that he may use it for a family trip.

Looking ahead, Mohammed shared his excitement to continue his winning streak and confirmed that he plans to keep participating in Big Ticket. Encouraging others, he said, “It’s all about luck, we should all give it a try.”

Ajesh Periakottil George

Originally from India, Ajesh was thrilled to discover that his Big Ticket purchase had turned into a winning one. He bought his winning ticket online, ticket number 286-381202.

Abdul Sathar Kamaludeen

Originally from Kerala, India, Abdul has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 40 years. He first started purchasing Big Ticket 15 years ago, and this time, his entry paid off. He bought the winning ticket online, number 286-401441, and was overjoyed when he received the news. He shared that he plans to split the prize money with his group of 10 friends.

Heading into May, the campaign introduces a new promotion alongside a full lineup of draws and prizes, keeping the rewards going all month long.

At the centre of it all is the Dh20 million grand prize, giving one participant the chance to go into the summer months a millionaire. The lucky participant will be selected during the live draw on June 3.