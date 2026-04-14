4 Indian expats win Dh25,000 each in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw this month

Four Indian expats have won Dh25,000 in the month of April with Big Ticket. The first winner, a 50-year-old Dubai resident hailing from Mangalore, India, Veera Lobo decided to participate in Big Ticket on Easter — which also happened to be her birthday.

“I was overwhelmed with happiness and excitement. I never expected it at all,” Lobo said, adding that she participated with three other people.

She shared that the group plans to split the prize, and she intends to donate a portion of her share to charity.

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Meanwhile, Anzil Nazar, who has been living in the UAE since 2022, came across Big Ticket through social media and decided to start participating two years ago. While he usually takes part with a group of friends, this time the expat from Kerala chose to try his luck independently, selecting his ticket at random.

Talking about the win, Anzil shared, “I was surprised when I received the call, as I initially thought it was just a promotional call and not a winning one.”

This marks the first win of the 33-year-old aircraft technician with Air Arabia, and while he has not yet made specific plans for the prize, he confirmed that he intends to continue participating in the future, adding, “I really like the initiative, it’s all about luck.”

Encouraging others to take part, Anzil said, “I would definitely recommend others to try and hope for the best.”

Amritha Babu, a 30-year-old teaching assistant at a Gems school in Sharjah, has been living in the UAE for the past eight years. She first came across Big Ticket online and has been participating occasionally, with this being only her fourth purchase.

Discussing her journey, the Indian expat shared, “I selected the ticket based on my lucky number, 8,” marking her first win.

She added, “It was an overwhelming and joyous moment. I didn’t even realise the draw was happening until I recognised Richard’s voice over the phone call and understood what it meant.”

While she has not yet made specific plans for the prize, Amritha said she intends to use the amount wisely, considering the current regional situation.

Another Kerala, India expat, Fathima Afeedha just won with Big Ticket. The ticket was purchased by her husband under her name, and he shared a statement on her behalf.

Her husband stated “I’m a 30-year-old Supervisor currently residing in Kuwait since the last 15 years. I heard about Big Ticket 5 years ago and started purchasing since then. This winning ticket was purchased by myself and I’m extremely happy with the win. While I currently have no plans with the cash prize, I will try my luck again with Big Ticket.”

Leading the promotion in April is a grand prize of Dh25 million, offering one participant the opportunity to secure the grand win during the live draw on May 3. On the same night, five winners will each receive Dh1 million in consolation prizes, bringing the total number of guaranteed millionaires this month to six.

Three weekly e-draws remain, where four winners will each receive Dh25,000. The draws will be streamed live at 11am on the Big Ticket YouTube channel, allowing participants to follow the action in real time.