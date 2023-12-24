UAE

4-day weekend: Sharjah government announces paid holiday for New Year

The holiday applies to government departments, bodies and institutions in the emirate

Published: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 9:56 AM

Sharjah has confirmed its New Year holiday for the government sector in the emirate.

The Department of Human Resources announced Monday that January 1, 2024 will be the official New Year's holiday for all Sharjah government departments, bodies and institutions.

Official working hours are expected to resume from Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This translates to a four-day weekend for government employees in the emirate.

Earlier last week, the federal government and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that January 1 would be a holiday for employees in both public and private sectors. This translates to a three-day weekend for most people in the country.

Dubai authority also declared New Year's paid holiday for its government sector as January 1, 2024, Monday.

