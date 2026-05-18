Royal address in UAE: 35 mansions to be built within Emirates Palace grounds

Abu Dhabi’s iconic Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is opening part of its grounds to private homeowners for the first time, with the launch of 35 ultra-luxury branded mansions expected to be completed by 2029.

The project, named Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental Mansions, was announced on Monday by Emirates Palace Company, Lead Development and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

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Located within the grounds of the landmark palace on Abu Dhabi’s Ras Al Akhdar coastline, the development will comprise a limited collection of private beachfront residences, marking the first time ownership opportunities have been introduced within one of the capital’s most recognisable hospitality and state-event destinations. Completion is scheduled for 2029.

Officials said the homes will be positioned near major national landmarks including Qasr Al Watan and The Founder’s Memorial along the Corniche. Humaid Matar AlDhaheri, board member at Epco, said the project reflects growing investor confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector.

“This development represents a significant addition to the urban landscape of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and reflects the growing confidence in its real estate sector,” he said.

Mounir Haidar, co-founder and managing partner of Lead Development, said building within the Emirates Palace grounds came with “a responsibility we do not take lightly.”

Laurent Kleitman, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, said the project would deepen the hospitality brand’s presence in the UAE capital through a private residential offering.

Opened in 2005, Emirates Palace has hosted heads of state, royal delegations and major international events, and has been operated by Mandarin Oriental since 2020.

Lead Development said its portfolio exceeds Dh30 billion across residential, hospitality and mixed-use projects in the UAE.