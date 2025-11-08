UAE: Kids as young as 7 launch books at Sharjah International Book Fair 2025

Over 300 children aged seven to 18 transformed their imagination into ink as they launched their books at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Saturday (November 8). From anthologies and adventure tales to science-fiction novels, the young authors shared stories born from their thoughts, dreams, and inspirations.

The launch ceremony, organised by Learners Circle — an edtech platform that teaches extracurricular courses for children — brought together students from two participating schools as well as independent authors. The event showcased how writing workshops that started virtually during the pandemic have now produced a new generation of published young writers.

Up-and-coming storytellers

Among the emerging voices, Shaun Zechariah Anthony, a Year 10 student at St Mary’s Private High School in Ras Al Khaimah, stood out. Shaun, who is passionate about acting and storytelling, won the Writathon 4.0 writing competition, which attracted 1,500 participants from across the Middle East.

His book follows the journey of a shy boy learning to embrace his true self. “The boy in my story isn’t me, but a part of me,” Shaun said. “He is shy and afraid to show who he really is. I wrote this story to inspire others like him. Sometimes things go wrong at first, but in the end, they can still be victorious.”

For his writing, Shaun was awarded a PlayStation 5, a gift for winning the competition. Despite his growing passion for writing, the young author already dreams beyond literature. “I want to continue writing, but I also aspire to become a scientist.”

Imagination to print

The event also featured Fatima Shakur, who launched her adventure-themed poem. “I never imagined I could be a published author. This journey taught me that the stories in my mind could one day inspire someone else. It feels incredible to be called a (published) poet,” said Shakur.

The launch included several group projects and individual releases. A poetry collection titled ‘Poetronica’ featured the works of 208 young writers, each contributing their own verses and illustrations. Another anthology, ‘Dreams Between Pages’ by students of New Indian Model School, included short stories by 33 authors. The remaining 70 children released individual titles spanning fantasy, mystery, adventure and fiction.

A project born in Covid

Shankar, founder and CEO of Learners Circle, explained that the initiative began as a home project during the Covid-19 lockdown. “My own children had finished all their books, and I didn’t want them glued to gadgets,” he said. “I started teaching them creative writing and quickly realised many parents faced the same challenge. Children needed a way to stay creative and productive.”

The book launch ceremony at SIBF was more than just turning manuscripts into paperbacks — it was a celebration of ideas, emotions, and creativity. “Every child has a story to tell. We simply give them the platform and guidance to tell it. These young minds prove that creativity knows no age,” said Shankar.