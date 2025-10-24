  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 24, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 2, 1447 | Fajr 05:04 | DXB weather-sun.svg35°C

Dubai: 3-year-old girl wears police uniform, tours emirate in luxury patrol cars

When Sara expressed her desire to be a policewoman during a community event at a hospital, authorities made sure her dream would come true

Published: Fri 24 Oct 2025, 2:55 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Flying for Umrah? Return ticket a must during check-in, say travel agents

UAE: Flying for Umrah? Return ticket a must during check-in, say travel agents

UAE launches Retail Sukuk, allows residents, citizens to invest in govt-backed Treasury bonds

UAE launches Retail Sukuk, allows residents, citizens to invest in govt-backed Treasury bonds

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan forms new student council with 16 pupils from private schools

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan forms new student council with 16 pupils from private schools

Dubai Police surprised a three-year-old who wished to wear the authority's uniform and tour the emirate in luxury patrol cars.

When Sara expressed her desire to be a policewoman during a community event at a hospital, police made sure her dream would come true.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Look: Global Village mascots hand out freebies, gift boxes to passengers at DXB

thumb-image

Dubai school postpones events after sudden death of former student

thumb-image

UAE duo make strong start at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club

thumb-image

Identifying new growth engines in the evolving global economy

thumb-image

Indian advertising legend Piyush Pandey passes away

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Officers welcomed the child and her family at the General Command Headquarters, and presented her with a souvenir and a Dubai Police uniform.

She was then escorted on a tour in luxury police vehicles that roamed the city's streets, and commemorative photos were taken.