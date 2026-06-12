Bodies of 3 Telangana workers killed in Dubai crash to be repatriated likely within 2 days

The bodies of three Telangana workers who were among the seven people killed in the Emirates Road crash in Dubai earlier this week are likely to be repatriated to India within the next two days, following the completion of documentation and legal formalities.

The accident took place on Emirates Road on June 8 when a workers' minibus carrying 16 passengers collided with a truck that had reportedly stopped on the roadside due to a technical fault.

Dubai Police had earlier confirmed that seven people died and nine others were injured in the crash.

A Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Telangana travelled to Dubai to assist the bereaved families and said efforts were underway in coordination with the Indian consulate and social welfare organisations to expedite the process.

Medipally Sathyam, MLA from Choppadandi constituency in Telangana's Karimnagar district, said that he had travelled to Dubai primarily to support the victims' families and ensure that all procedures were completed at the earliest.

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“I came here with the sole purpose of helping the families. We met officials at the Indian Consulate and other authorities, and they have been very proactive in facilitating the process. Hopefully, all formalities and documentation will be completed by this evening,” Sathyam told Khaleej Times.

He added that the victims came from economically weaker backgrounds and that family members in India had been anxiously awaiting updates. “The families are poor labourers. Every one or two hours we are speaking with them and updating them on the process,” he said.

Dr SV Reddy, president of Telugu Rasamayi UAE and NRI Cell Convenor of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) in Dubai, said community groups had been working closely with the Indian consulate and the victims' families. “In collaboration with the Indian Consulate, we have been assisting the families with every aspect of the documentation and formalities required for repatriation,” said Reddy.

He mentioned that the three deceased workers belonged to Karimnagar district in Telangana and that arrangements were being made to ensure their families could conduct the final rites without delay.

“The families are in touch with us for every documentation process. Once the bodies reach India, the last rites are expected to be performed on the same day,” he added.

According to Reddy, one worker from Telangana who was injured in the crash continues to receive treatment at Rashid Hospital.

The accident has prompted community organisations and elected representatives from Telangana to step in and support the affected families.