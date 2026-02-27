3-week winter break in UAE schools: Relief or concern for parents?

The UAE’s Ministry of Education has rolled out a new academic calendar for the next three years — and it’s already sparking conversation across household in the country.

Under the plan for 2026–2027 through 2028–2029, students will see a shorter winter break, a rescheduled spring holiday, revised mid-term breaks and a slightly later start to the school year.

Authorities say the move is designed to give families and schools long-term clarity while creating a more stable, student-friendly system that supports both learning and wellbeing.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Parents, however, are divided. While some welcome the predictability and feel a three-week winter break strikes the right balance between rest and routine, others are still weighing how the changes will affect travel plans, study time for exams for older students, and quality time with family.

‘Long holidays disrupt the routine’

Anjali Jain, a working mother to a nine-year-old boy, welcomed the change.

“We are very happy to know that the school holidays have been reduced from one month to three weeks in winter as we felt four weeks winter break was too long when children already have two months summer break and two mid-term breaks,” she said.

For her family, structure is everything. She explained that extended breaks often unsettle the rhythm families work hard to build during term time. “Long holidays disrupt the routine and then it takes a lot of time for families to rewire and reset children into school schedules,” she noted.

Like many working parents in the UAE, Jain and her husband juggle full-time jobs. Keeping a child meaningfully engaged for an entire month can be a challenge — emotionally, logistically and financially. She added that frequent and lengthy breaks can contribute to learning loss.

“All in all, I am very happy with the decision and glad that the education authorities are taking cognizance of what families want,” she said.

American expat Natalia Miranda shares a similar view, describing the three-week winter break as a more practical option for families.

“I really like this decision,” she said, adding that parents are “getting more of what we paid for” without having to arrange extended holiday camps.

For Miranda, the revised calendar aligns well with her family traditions. She typically takes time off between Christmas and New Year to spend with her son, and a three-week break fits comfortably within that window.

“We usually plan around the holidays… we go away for the summertime,” she said, explaining that the winter adjustment hasn’t significantly altered their overall travel plans.

Pointing to the UAE’s already generous holiday schedule, she added: “December already includes public holidays. With National Day and Eid breaks during the year. I feel a month-long winter holiday is too long.”

‘A significant time lost’

But not all parents are convinced the shorter break is a step forward.

Filipino expat Ben Lebig worries about the academic impact, especially for older students preparing for crucial exams.

“After the 4 weeks winter break that was given to students in the previous years, giving only 3-weeks this time seems a disadvantage,” he said.

For teenagers in Years 11 and above, winter can be a critical revision period. Lebig stressed that uninterrupted time away from classes allows students to focus on board exam preparation.

“These few weeks during the Winter break where there are no classes are important for these students to focus on their review. One week difference is a significant time lost for these students to concentrate purely on reviewing for the boards,” he said.

Beyond academics, there is also the emotional dimension. Many expatriate families use the extended winter break to travel home for Christmas and spend quality time with relatives.

“Also, shorter winter breaks means shorter time for most to spend with their families during Christmas Holidays where many students go back to their home countries with their families,” he added.