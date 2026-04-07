3 injured in 3-vehicle collision in Dubai; police warn against stopping mid-road

An accident took place on Dubai's Al Khail Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi, as a result of the collision of three vehicles, Dubai Police said on Tuesday, April 7, warning against the serious risks of stopping in the middle of the road for any reason.

The incident occurred when a driver suddenly stopped in the middle of the road to retrieve a vehicle number plate. Another driver approaching from behind failed to pay attention, ran over the individual, and collided with both the stopped vehicle and a third vehicle.

The incident resulted in serious injuries to the person who was struck, while two others sustained moderate injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment.

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In a fresh warning, the police force in the emirate urged motorists not to stop in the middle of the road due to vehicle breakdowns, running out of fuel, or tyre failures. They are also advised to ensure their vehicles are in proper condition before setting out.

Authorities highlighted that stopping in the middle of the road carries a fine of AED 1,000 and six traffic points. Additionally, a separate fine of Dh500 applies under Article 98 for obstructing traffic flow, as it is considered among the most dangerous violations, often leading to severe accidents, fatalities, and serious injuries.

What to do if a vehicle breaks down?

If your car broke down in suddenly and cannot be moved, authorities advise drivers to contact the police immediately, so necessary measures can be taken, including securing the vehicle and ensuring the safety of road users. In addition to this, precautionary steps should me taken.

“These include activating hazard warning lights, ensuring their own safety and that of passengers first, placing a warning triangle at a sufficient distance behind the vehicle when possible, leaving the vehicle, moving to a safe area away from the road, and contacting the police,” said Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.