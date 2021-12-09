3-day weekend in Sharjah: 6 achievements that highlight how the Emirate cares

In June 2021, the Sharjah Ruler raised the minimum salary for Emiratis to Dh25,000 per month

Photo: File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 6:48 PM

Sharjah became the world’s first city to implement a four-day workweek. Starting January 1, 2022, government staff would enjoy three days off in a week: Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Emirate is known world over for arts and culture. However, the Emirate is so much more. His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has always been vocal about ensuring a good work-life balance for residents.

Here are some of the Emirate’s key achievements:

— Raising the minimum salary: In June this year, the Sharjah Ruler raised the minimum salary for Emiratis to Dh25,000 per month.

— Cultural capital: The Unesco recognised Sharjah as the Cultural Capital of the Arab World in 1998.

— An age-friendly city: Sharjah became the first Arab city to join the WHO Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities in 2016.

— A child-friendly city: For the second year in a row, Sharjah won the prestigious Unicef Child Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI) Inspire Award in 2021.

— Tourism haven: Sharjah won the title of Arab Tourism Capital for the year 2015.

— A world of books: Sharjah was named World Book Capital City for the year 2019 in recognition of the city's continuous efforts in promoting literacy.

ALSO READ: