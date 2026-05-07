28% UAE parents violate child car seat law: ‘My kids don’t like to be strapped in’

Almost five years after the UAE made child car seats mandatory for children aged four and under, a new survey has revealed that 28 per cent of parents still do not own one. This is despite the fact that child restraint systems can reduce the risk of death by up to 71 per cent and injuries by up to 82 per cent.

The study, commissioned by RoadSafetyUAE and Al Wathba Insurance, surveyed 1,010 residents in January 2026. While 95 per cent of parents acknowledged that child seats offer better protection during accidents, ownership and consistent usage lag significantly behind knowledge.

Seventy two per cent of parents with children in the 0-4 age bracket actually own a proper child seat. Of those who do own one, 79 per cent say they "always" use it.

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Why they don’t use it

Among parents who do not own a child seat, the most common excuse was "my kids don't like to be strapped in" with 29 per cent of parents giving this reason for not using a baby seat. Nearly a quarter, 24 percent, believed that holding a child is as safe as a car seat, while 23 per cent claimed they are "safe drivers" who will not be involved in an accident.

Similar excuses were used by those who own but do not always use child seats. Forty-three per cent cited being a safe driver as their reason for non-usage, followed by children disliking restraints, 37 per cent, and a belief that short trips do not require seat belts.

Thomas Edelmann, Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE, highlighted the importance of educating parents about the undebatable benefits of child car seats and to be in compliance with the law. “This must happen in the pre-natal phase at hospitals, ideally coupled with a mandatory car seat discharge policy like in many other countries, then at kindergarten stage and throughout the education stages,” he said.

Taxi usage low

Even among those who own a car seat, only 52 per cent said their child "always" uses a proper child seat when travelling in a taxi, limousine, or a friend's car. Twelve per cent said they "never" do.

Muralikrishnan Raman, Chief Financial Officer of Al Wathba Insurance, explained why this was important. “Proper restraint systems save lives and spare us from injuries in case of car accidents, and this is true for adults and children alike,” he said. “It is vital to instill safety habits into our children as early as possible in their lives.”

Encouragingly, the survey shows positive trends since 2017, with ownership rising 8 percentage points and consistent usage up 9 points. However, experts say much work remains.

"Almost one third of parents fail to provide child seats to their kids, however mandatory by law," Thomas concluded. "The main message is a very simple one: 'If you love your kids, buckle them up, on all trips!'"