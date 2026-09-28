26 letters from Sheikh Mohammed to family, citizens compiled in new book out October 1

The Arabic edition of The Letters, a new book by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will be available in major bookstores across the UAE from October 1.

The English edition will follow on October 15.

The book is the second part of Lessons from Life and brings together 26 letters written by Sheikh Mohammed to his children, family, team and fellow citizens.

Through the letters, Sheikh Mohammed reflects on nearly six decades of public service, sharing experiences, lessons, decisions and milestones from his journey in serving the nation and humanity.

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The book also sets out the values and principles that have shaped his approach to leadership, government, human development and preparing for the future.

According to the announcement, the letters are intended to offer younger generations lessons drawn from a long career in public service and from efforts to translate ambitions into projects and initiatives with a direct impact on people’s lives.

The Letters follows Lessons from Life and is a continuation of Sheikh Mohammed’s reflections on leadership, public service and nation-building.