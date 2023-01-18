25kg gold up for grabs in Dubai: Winners reveal how they will use it

Shoppers have to spend over Dh500 on gold jewellery at participating stores and get one entry ticket to enter the raffle

By Web Desk Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 1:50 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 2:05 PM

Dubai Shopping Festival is synonymous with raffle draws, allowing shoppers to win all kinds of prizes to take home after a successful shopping day. This year, a hundred lucky shoppers are taking home a collective 25 kilograms of gold from the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) raffles.

Shoppers must spend over Dh500 on gold jewellery at participating stores and get one entry ticket. They get two tickets after spending Dh500 on diamond and pearl jewellery. Shoppers have until January 29 to enter the raffle and win an unmissable prize.

We caught up with some of the lucky winners who shared stories of their wins and revealed how they are planning on using the 250 grams of gold awarded to them:

Jomon Jacob from India was thrilled when he heard about his win. "This is the first time I have won anything like this. I have decided to sell the gold and use the money to help my mother, who is very sick now. This opportunity will help me with the treatments she must undergo to improve. I am very thankful."

A tourist from Pakistan, Rappay Ghani, said, "I am just here on a visit, and I won coincidentally. It's an incredible opportunity, proving that sometimes you get lucky in life. My wife and I are looking to save the prize and use it in future."

Father of Mohammed Hadi (12), who are Dubai residents said, "We have been living in Dubai for 20 years, and it is the first time anyone from our family has won anything like this. We will use this prize to give back to people in need back home in India."

Thirupathi from India was shocked to win the gold. "I did not expect it. It is a great opportunity, and it got me thinking; I would like to use this prize to build something of value, whether it's building or purchasing property back home or giving it back to my mother."

Amarjith Singh Notra, from India, was thankful to DGJG for giving this opportunity to so many people, which is of great value. "I will be using the gold and making it into beautiful jewellery for my mother and sister."

Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), said: "Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) is proud to be part of Dubai's iconic annual shopping festival. Not only is this year's DSF bigger and better, but it also showcased Dubai's true innovative spirit and role as a leading destination for jewellery retail."

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: "Opportunities to win are an integral part of the festival which was created to enhance the city's retail proposition and drive footfall from citizens, residents and visitors alike. Today, the festival plays a major role in supporting Dubai's economic and tourism development goals and we are grateful for all the support we get from our partners to make each year of DSF an unforgettable experience."

The Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group raffle was one of the many raffles that took place during the 28th edition of DSF, giving shoppers a chance to be rewarded as they shop. Other raffles that gave residents and tourists a chance to win amazing prizes are the DSF Mega Raffle, ENOC Grand Raffle, DSF Lucky Receipt, DSF SHARE Millionaire, The Greatest Deal of the Year, and Tickit.

Shop, win and be entertained with the 28th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) until 29 January 2023 with incredible deals, innovative events, world-class entertainment and life-changing prizes. Featuring the ultimate retail therapy from a wide range of homegrown and global brands as well as live concerts, outdoors markets, pop-up dining and more, this year’s DSF experience is not to be missed.