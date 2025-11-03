Dubai announces prizes worth Dh300,000 for best home gardens

If you have a home garden you are proud of, Dubai wants you to enter a contest that is giving out prizes worth Dh300,000.

Dubai Municipality has launched the latest edition of its home-garden competition, inviting residents to turn their spaces into sustainable, water-smart mini-oases. The contest, The Most Beautiful Sustainable Home Garden in Dubai, encourages homeowners to plant climate-friendly species, conserve water, use renewable energy where possible, and think creatively about design.

The competition is open to Dubai residents living in villas — whether owners or renters — with an outdoor garden space. No farming experience is required. Indoor or rooftop gardens are not eligible.

Entries close on December 21. Shortlisted gardens will be visited by judges in January and February 2026, with winners announced at a ceremony in March 2026.

Ten winners will be selected based on 10 criteria, such as water efficiency, biodiversity, soil health, maintenance, safety, and innovative ideas. The prize fund includes Dh100,000 for first place, Dh70,000 for second, and Dh40,000 for third. The next two winners will receive Dh20,000 each, and the top five shortlisted entries will also go into a Dh10,000 raffle draw.

“Dubai Municipality does not only plant trees, but also fosters awareness and environmental responsibility in every neighbourhood and home,” said Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Awadi, Director of the Agriculture Department. “We believe that beauty begins within the community.”

Last year’s edition drew nearly 200 participants, and the city backed it with more than 150 community workshops on soil care, smart irrigation and choosing plants that thrive in the UAE climate.

The initiative aligns with Dubai’s long-term plans to build greener communities. In 2024 alone, the municipality planted about 216,500 new trees — roughly 600 a day — and expanded green spaces by more than 390 hectares, a 57 per cent increase.

Residents can register for the competition on the Dubai Municipality website.