'20 times more likely to crash': Why Dubai residents are welcoming stiffer penalties for distracted driving

Dubai Police on Tuesday implemented tougher rules on distracted driving, tailgating and sudden lane deviation, with motorists now facing vehicle impoundment for up to 30 days.

Residents across the emirate have welcomed the move, with many hoping that these stricter regulations will make drivers think twice before engaging in risky behaviour.

Dubai resident Nasreen, hailing the move said, "I think this is a great idea because I see a lot of people using their phones while driving. The traffic has been unpredictable lately, and this serious punishment might just make people reconsider their actions."

The Indian expat recalled how her niece faced significant challenges after her car was impounded for accidentally running a red light.

Abeer Faisal, a Sudanese resident, also appreciated the new laws, believing that stricter penalties would make drivers more cautious.

"It’s scary how a little distraction can cost so much," she said, adding that modern car technology should help drivers avoid the need to use their phones. "People need to be more patient on the roads—an extra few minutes won’t hurt anyone."

On the other hand, residents like Mohamed A. expressed concerns about the severity of the new penalties. “While I understand the significance of addressing phone usage, I think 30 days can be a little too much. It’s important to be cautious, but there must be a balance,” he said.

Facts back move

An expert warns that distracted driving significantly contributes to traffic fatalities, accounting for 26 per cent of such incidents.

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of Road Safety UAE, said that the the Ministry of Interior's data from 2023 ranked distracted driving as the leading cause of accidents.

Edelmann explained, "Distracted driving, especially due to mobile phone use, is by far the biggest culprit on our roads." He also pointed out that international research shows distracted motorists are four times more likely to be involved in a crash compared to focused drivers. "Those texting while driving are 20 times more likely [to be involved in a crash]," he added. Thomas Edelmann Highlighting the danger of using mobile phones on the road, he said, "It combines all four types of distractions — taking your eyes off the road, your hands off the wheel, your mind off driving, and auditory distractions. Each one is dangerous, but together, they multiply the risk." Edelmann added that this behaviour stems from a lack of consideration for fellow road users. He believed that strict enforcement is vital to improve road safety, stating, "Fines not only have a financial impact but also serve an educational purpose, reminding motorists of their responsibility." In addition to the 30-day impoundment for major offences, the amended law include a range of other infractions will result in a 14-day vehicle seizure. These include reversing dangerously, failing to maintain lane discipline, stopping the vehicle on the shoulder of the road in non-emergency situations, dangerous overtaking, and driving a vehicle without a licence plate.