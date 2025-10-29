Mumbai and Kuwait-based Indians win $1 million each in Dubai Duty Free draw

Two Indians have become the latest millionaires in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, held on Wednesday, October 29, at Dubai International Airport.

Akshaypat Singhania, a 56-year-old from Mumbai, won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 520 with ticket #2837, purchased online on October 16. A regular participant for over 20 years, Akshaypat is a father of three and works in real estate and the equity market. “A very big thanks to Dubai Duty Free—finally, after so many years!” he said.

Joining him is Srinivas Teja Reddy Gaddam from Kuwait, who won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 521 with ticket #2700, purchased at Concourse C on October 17. The 35-year-old has been living in Kuwait for over a year, has participated in the promotion since 2024, and works as a cost controller for KBR Group.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a previous Millennium Millionaire Series 519 winner was presented with his ceremonial cheque. Mohammad Khan Barakzai, an Afghan national, won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire Series 519, becoming the first Afghan national to win the promotion since its inception in 1999.

Sanjeev Karatil, a 45-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a BMW XM (Cape Green Metallic) car with ticket number 1631 in Finest Surprise Series 1936 which he purchased online on 13th October.

A Dubai resident for 17 years, Sanjeev is a father of two and works as a health and safety inspector for a private catering business. Sanjeev has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for several years.

He purchased the winning ticket number 1631 based on his children’s birthdays. “It’s amazing! I’m very very happy with this win, thank you Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Qassim, a 50-year-old Emirati from Dubai won a Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE P360 (Santorini Black) car ticket number 0660 in Finest Surprise Series 1937 which he purchased online on October 5. Mohammed is a second time car winner as he previously won a Porsche Panamera GTS (Carrara White Metallic) car in 2022.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 10 years now, Mohammed is a father of four and works as a head of private banking service and strategy for Emirates NBD.

Lastly, Sameer Kunni Parambil, a 37-year-old Indian living in Dubai won an Indian Super Scout (Maroon Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0547 in Finest Surprise Series 642 which he purchased online on October 9.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for two years now, Parambil is a father of one and works as a sales official for a food trading company in Al Quoz.