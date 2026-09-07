2 more countries likely to join Gaza stabilisation force in coming weeks, representative says

Two more countries are likely to join the planned International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza in the coming weeks, Nicolay Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza of the Board of Peace, said at the Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Mladenov said preparations for the force and plans for its deployment were progressing, describing the process as “going fairly on track”.

The force is expected to support the training of a new Palestinian police force, assist with the process of decommissioning weapons in Gaza and position itself between Israeli and Palestinian forces as Israeli troops withdraw, he said.

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Mladenov said progress was also being made on commitments by Israel and Hamas under the Gaza roadmap, including humanitarian measures and the decommissioning of weapons.

He said the roadmap provides a system of checks and balances intended to allow Israel to take steps as Hamas fulfils its commitments on weapons and vice versa.

Mladenov warned that Gaza remains “very far” from the reconstruction needed, saying early recovery must begin so Palestinians do not face another winter in the current conditions.

He said the international community and political leaders face three options: continuing the current situation, allowing Israeli military operations to continue, or implementing the Board of Peace plan involving disarmament, Israeli withdrawal, early recovery and reconstruction.

The third option, he said, is “perhaps the only one that makes sense”.

Mladenov also said Palestinians could potentially hold elections in November, describing this as an opportunity for Palestinians to express their views on their future.

He said a negotiated resolution and a return to the political track remained necessary for a two-state solution, arguing that neither Palestinians nor Israelis are going anywhere and that both sides ultimately need to find a way to live together.

Mladenov's appearance comes as efforts continue to implement a US-backed roadmap for Gaza that links Hamas disarmament with an Israeli withdrawal, the creation of a Palestinian technocratic administration and an international stabilisation force. Mladenov has warned in recent weeks that the ceasefire risks reaching a “point of no return” if fighting resumes, while saying the Board of Peace has received $7 billion in reconstruction pledges.

The UAE has welcomed the disarmament agreement and said it could create conditions for reconstruction and a political process towards sustainable peace.

The third edition of the Hili Forum is being held in Abu Dhabi on September 7 and 8 under the theme “Gulf at Crossroads: Conflict, Consequences and Course Correction”.

Jointly organised by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, the forum brings together more than 60 speakers from more than 35 countries to examine geopolitical, geoeconomic and geo-technological shifts affecting the Gulf and the wider international order.

The forum is being held at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort.