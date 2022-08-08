$2.3 million Dubai self-driving challenge: August 31 deadline announced for registration

Dubai: Man on trial for posting lover’s indecent photos on social media, sending them to her husband
August 31 is the deadline for registration for the third Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2023. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) called on companies and local academia to register on time through the website (www.sdcongress.com) and compete for a share of the prizemoney of $2.3 million.
Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency and chairman of the Organising Committee of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, said: “The third edition of the event is focused on self-driving buses. RTA started receiving applications for participation in the event several months ago. Setting August 31 as deadline aims to prompt and encourage industry leaders and local academia to expedite their participation through the website.
A fund of $2 million is allocated for industry leaders and $300,000 for local academia. All local and international companies listed under the category of 'Industry Leaders' can take part in the challenge. The company has to be registered in the country of origin or locally, and has to operate in developing or operating self-driving buses. The 'Local Academia' category covers all universities, institutes and research centres in the UAE interested in autonomous technology research and engaged in developing relevant models.
