1.6-magnitude earthquake recorded off Fujairah coast, NCM reports
The tremor was detected by the UAE’s National Seismic Network, which monitors seismic activity across the country and surrounding areas
- PUBLISHED: Fri 16 Oct 2026, 11:15 PM UPDATED: Fri 16 Oct 2026, 11:42 PM
A 1.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Dibba Al Fujairah at 9.38pm UAE time on Friday, October 16, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
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The tremor was detected by the UAE’s National Seismic Network, which monitors seismic activity across the country and surrounding areas.