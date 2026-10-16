1.6-magnitude earthquake recorded off Fujairah coast, NCM reports

A 1.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Dibba Al Fujairah at 9.38pm UAE time on Friday, October 16, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

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The tremor was detected by the UAE’s National Seismic Network, which monitors seismic activity across the country and surrounding areas.