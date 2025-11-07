11.11 sale in UAE: Deals starting from Dh1; up to 90% discounts, gifts for shoppers

Online and brick-and-mortar retailers in the UAE have announced discounts on thousands of products, offering up to 90 per cent off during the 11.11 sale.

Deals start from as low as Dh1, and shoppers can get gifts worth nearly Dh1,600 on electronic products are available for shoppers. In addition, flexible payment options are also offered through Tabby, Tamara, and bank credit cards during the promotion period.

Dubai-headquartered noon.com has launched its biggest-ever 11.11 Singles Day sale from the evening of November 7 to 12, offering shoppers up to 90 per cent off thousands of products across all categories – from technology and fashion to beauty, home, and everyday essentials.

The home-grown digital marketplace is offering an extra 11 per cent off (up to Dh111) on top of existing discounts, 'Buy 1, get 1 Free' offers on over 1,000 products across fashion, home, and more, and spin the wheel to win up to Dh100 cashback.

In addition, shoppers can get up to 50 per cent off on mobiles, wearables, and accessories; up to 70 per cent off on furniture, bath, and bedding; home and kitchen deals from Dh1; up to 60 per cent off on appliances and gifts worth up to Dh1,599 with premium TVs; up to 80 per cent off on fashion items; up to 80 per cent off sportswear and sneakers; and up to 70 per cent off skincare and haircare.

Under the noon Minutes’ deals, discounts up to 70 per cent are offered on electronics and gaming; up to 90 per cent on prices of personal care and beauty; and prices of snacks, drinks, and household supplies start from as low as Dh1.

Dh5 pizza, Dh9 mandi

Feast on daily-changing offers from top UAE restaurants — including Dh5 pizzas, Dh9 mandi, Dh16 Cajun Crisper Box from Popeyes, and Dh10 AlBaik combos during the 11.11 sale week on noon.com.

“Singles’ Day is now a true global event, and we treat it as one of the biggest opportunities of the year,” said Swapnil Jha, assistant vice president for category growth at noon.

Global e-commerce giant Amazon.ae is also running 11.11 sales till November 12, giving customers access to millions of deals, including everyday essentials and fashion finds to must-have electronics, home, kitchen, beauty, and fashion, among others.

It is offering a discount of up to 50 per cent on the first three orders on Amazon Now and 20 per cent off every subsequent order, in addition to 50 per cent off everything on Amazon Bazaar using code BZR50.

Stefano Martinelli, vice-president of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said, “We’re heading into one of the most exciting shopping moments of the year with incredible momentum - our Amazon Now daily orders are growing 40 per cent month-over-month, with Prime members shopping twice as frequently since trying the 15-minute delivery service. This 11.11 is set to be one of our biggest ones yet for customers, with even faster delivery options, exceptional value through Amazon Bazaar's Dh10 store, alongside millions of deals across the local and international brands they love.”

50% off on various products

Under Amazon Now – 15-minute deals, shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on household supplies, baby care products , hydration essentials and supplements; and up to 40 per cent on water, soft drinks and coffee, fresh fruits and vegetables, pantry staples.

The fitness and wellness lovers can save up to 60 per cent on sports equipment such as dumbbells, rackets, golf accessories, and snorkelling sets; up to 50 per cent on sportswear; up to 40 per cent on fitness equipment; up to 30 per cent on water bottles and tumblers; and up to 25 per cent on fitness trackers.

Similarly, there are 50 per cent discounts on skincare items, hair products, makeup brands, and fragrances. Discounts are also offered on electronic and gaming items.

For 11.11, Jumbo Electronics is offering up to 50 per cent off across major categories, along with an additional 10 per cent instant savings through bank partners. The campaign will also feature flash deals and special price-point offers such as Dh111 and Dh1,111, plus exclusive product bundle value on its website.

“We are expecting strong online-led performance, with around 50 per cent growth versus last year during the 11.11 period. Overall, the event is expected to contribute to approximately 20 per cent of our total November sales this month,” said Jumbo spokesperson.

“The categories expected to perform best include smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances, and wearables. Key hero attractions on Jumbo.ae this year include 75-inch TVs, mirrorless cameras with bundle advantages, essential home appliances, and the latest smartphone launches,” said the spokesperson.

Another electronic retailer, Eros Group, has also launched an 11.11 sale with deals starting from Dh111.

Moreover, other e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar outlets are running sales and discounts online and offline.